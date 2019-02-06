Wednesday, 06 February 2019

Retired Police Chief Debunks Police Misconceptions

Written by 

Joseph Loughlin, a retired police chief, talks with The New American about the common misconceptions that revolve around police shootings.

Robin's book review can be found in the recent issue of The New American

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Most of America’s Largest Cities Can’t Pay Their Bills, Says Truth in Accounting
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA