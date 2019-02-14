Report: Covington Kids Innocent, “Native American Elder” Phillips Won’t Talk

Last week, attorneys for Nick Sandmann released a 15-minute video that depicted the truth about the face-to-face confrontation between Sandmann and his classmates at Covington Catholic High School and the drum-pounding Indian, Nathan Phillips.

A group of black militants, the Black Hebrew Israelites, the video showed, accosted the boys verbally, and Phillips did the same, as the boys waited for buses at the Lincoln Memorial after the March for Life.

Yesterday, the Catholic Diocese of Covington released the report from its investigation by private detectives. They found no wrongdoing by the boys.

Verdict: The boys are innocent.

The Report

The report from Greater Cincinnati Investigations shows that little if any of what the media or left-wing celebrities and politicians said about the boys was true. They did not shout racial epithets, they did not shout “build the wall,” and they did not shout their approval of rape.

Noting that statements from the students and their chaperones are “remarkably consistent,” the detectives found that the Black Hebrew Israelites “clearly addressed offensive statements to the students. We see no evidence that students responded with any offensive or racist statements of their own.”

Some students asked chaperones for permission to perform school cheers to drown out the unhinged blacks, and “video evidence supports a finding that the Black Hebrew Israelites were laughing along with the students during” one cheer.

As well, detectives “found no evidence that the students performed a ‘Build the Wall’ chant.”

Then the report details the meeting with “Native American elder” Phillips, who has repeatedly lied about his past and what happened at the Memorial.

After the interaction with the Black Hebrew Israelites, Mr. Phillips approached the students. Most of the students stated that they felt like he was coming into their group to join in with the students’ cheers. None of the students felt threatened by Mr. Phillips and many stated they were “confused.”

We found no evidence of offensive or racist statements by students to Mr. Phillips or members of his group. Some students performed a “tomahawk chop” to the beat of Mr. Phillips’ drumming and some joined in Mr. Phillips’ chant.

Nor were the students a raging mob of out-of-control Trump supporters, as the media and leftists suggested because the kids wore MAGA hats. Students purchased the hats as souvenirs of their trip, just as “in years past ... some students had purchased ‘Hope’ hats in support of President Obama.”

Did a Covington Catholic kid shout “it's not rape if you enjoy it?” Nope. “The individual who made the comment was not a student at Covington Catholic.... Viewing longer videos of this comment reveals that a person in the crowd states, ‘He does not go to CovCath’ almost immediately after the comment was made.

Detectives did not interview Sandmann, the report states, but his written “January 20, 2019, statement appears to accurately reflect the facts surrounding the interaction between the students and the Black Hebrew Israelites.”

Phillips In Hiding?

“Native American elder” and military faker Phillips isn’t, apparently, much interested in talking. “Mr. Phillips’ public interviews contain some inconsistencies, and we have not been able to resolve them or verify his comments due to our inability to contact him,” the report reveals:

We have attempted to reach out to Mr. Phillips by phone and by e-mail, informing him that we desired to interview him in person and that we were prepared to meet him in Michigan or any location he might prefer. We also sent Mr. Phillips’ daughter an e-mail as they both appear to be involved in the Native Youth Alliance and have shared their e-mail addresses after the event to thank everyone for reaching out and supporting them. We never received a response to our inquiries. In addition, our investigators travelled to Ypsilanti, Michigan to seek a personal interview. We are confident that we visited Mr. Phillips’ residence. He was not present over a six-hour period and we left a note asking him to contact us. We have not received a response.

Four private gumshoes spent 240 hours interviewing 43 students, nine faculty chaperones, and four parent chaperones, and they viewed 50 hours of “internet activity, including but not limited to all major news networks, YouTube, Vimeo, social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.”

Covington Bishop Roger Foys repeated his weak apology after the diocese released the report.

Let the defamation lawsuits begin.

Image: screenshot from YouTube video