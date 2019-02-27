Arrest of Illegal-alien Brazilian Shows How Bold Illegals Have Become

The irony is more than amusing.

An illegal alien who attacked a man wearing a MAGA hat in Falmouth, Massachusetts, awaits not just a trial, but a long ride home — back to Brazil.

But the unhinged attack on a real American who supports The Donald is more than just a crime story. It exposes the lie that illegal aliens and their Democratic enablers have been telling for some time: That illegals “live in the shadows” in fear of “deportation.”

Illegals don’t live in the shadows. They live in the open. They take jobs and use welfare benefits, public schools, healthcare, and other taxpayer-financed resources with impunity, unworried they might be deported.

How else to explain the fearlessness with which they attack Americans, or attended the president’s State of the Union speech in January?

The Latest

Rosalie Santos, “of Falmouth,” some media lied, is charged with assault and battery on 23-year-old Bryton Turner at a Mexican restaurant on February 15. Cops also charged her with disorderly conduct.

Yesterday, agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Santos because, they said, the Brazilian woman overstayed her tourist visa — for 25 years. The 41-year-old faces not just the criminal charges but a day in immigration court.

Turner’s video on Facebook depicts the portly South American knocking his hat off and pulling it down over his face.

“This is the problem,” Turner says in the video. “Ignorant people like this. I’m just trying to sit here and eat a nice meal.... People like that. That’s the problem, that’s the problem with America these days. People are just ignorant. They want to lash out at people who are educated.”

Turner told the Boston Herald, “The minute I walked in, she said, ‘What does your hat say?’ So I tilted my head to show her and she said, ‘Why would you wear that hat?’” Replied Turner, “I told her it’s America, I can wear this hat, I can wear any hat wherever I want.”

Santos told the bartender to poison Turner’s drink, the Trump supporter told the newspaper.

Even after cops showed up, the illegal Brazilian — apparently unafraid to emerge from the shadows in which she had been living — was drunk and out of control. “Police reported that Santos smelled like alcohol and was slurring her speech,” the Herald reported. “As cops escorted her out of the restaurant, she allegedly hit Turner over the head and refused to cooperate with police.”

Illegals at the SOTU

But the big-boned Brazilian demonstrates not only the insanity of those who think they can attack Trump supporters with impunity, but also the utter contempt in which illegal aliens and their Democratic enablers hold American law.

They don’t live in the shadows, as is frequently claimed. They work and otherwise live in the open, actively breaking the law. Newspapers and networks hire them and universities confer upon them honorary degrees. They march in the streets. Congressmen help them file bogus asylum claims.

Open-borders Democrats even bring them to Capitol Hill to flout not just the president but also the law itself.

At this year’s State of the Union speech, Democrats hauled in illegal aliens and those living in the United States temporarily who face deportation. Two of them had worked at President Trump’s golf club in Florida, and one, the New York Times claimed, cleaned his cottage there.

The Democrats’ move to undermine the law, which tells illegal aliens they have nothing to fear from Democrats, inspired Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona to ask Capitol Hill police and then Attorney General Jeff Sessions to enforce the law.

“Of all the places where the Rule of Law needs to be enforced, it should be in the hallowed halls of Congress,” Gosar tweeted. “Any illegal aliens attempting to go through security, under any pretext of invitation or otherwise, should be arrested and deported.”

Gosar rightly demanded that authorities “arrest those using fraudulent social security numbers and identification to pass through security.”

But Gosar’s request was futile. Capitol Hill cops permitted the lawlessness, claiming the force couldn’t act on such a request. In other words, federal authorities will permit illegal aliens to flout the law openly in the Capitol.

The usual suspects denounced Gosar, including GOP Senator Jeff Flake, who said “this is why we can’t have nice things.”

Other guests at the SOTU, the relatives of those murdered or killed by illegal aliens, might say “we can’t have nice things” for another reason: Illegal aliens such as Santos or illegal-alien killers who have emerged from the shadows.

