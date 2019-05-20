Monday, 20 May 2019

Federal Prosecutor Tapped for Russia Investigation

Written by 

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has tasked John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation, which, as Byas describes it, “has consumed all of the Trump presidency to this point.” Is Durham the right man for the job? Will he get to the bottom of this investigation? We take a closer look at all this in today's Top Headline.

Read the full article HERE

Get Top Headlines Emailed to You: HERE

 

 

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Shooting Suspect’s Father a Twice-deported Illegal Alien Who Attacked Suspect’s Mother CBP Catches Sex Fiends at Border; Rescues Another Illegal; Seizes More Drugs »
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA