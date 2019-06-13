Memphis Rioters Injure Police After U.S. Marshals Shoot, Kill Thug

Yet another justified shooting of yet another black criminal who attacked the cops has ended in yet another outrageous episode of violence and destruction.

After U.S. Marshals shot and killed a black thug in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, a number of the city’s black residents retaliated with a riot that included attacks on local police who had nothing to do with the shooting.

The rioters, which followed the pattern of other riots after the shooting of black criminals, vandalized local police cars and injured several cops.

TBI Report

The latest rampage through the streets began after what the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation depicts as the justified shooting of a wanted criminal, 20-year-old Brandon Webber.

“Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 7 p.m., multiple officers with the United States Marshals Service — Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force encountered a male, wanted on multiple warrants, outside of a home in the 2700 block of Durham Street as he was getting into a vehicle,” TBI reported in a news release.

But Webber didn’t want to go with the marshals quietly, and instead tried to escape by attempting to kill the marshals with his car.

“While attempting to stop the individual, he reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon,” TBI reported. “The officers fired striking and killing the individual. No officers were injured.”

Well, “none were injured” by Webber anyway.

Mayor’s Statement

The city’s Commercial Appeal reported that “crowds became restless and a standoff formed between residents and officers at the scene. Officers brought out shields and batons while standing in line on Overton Crossing Street and Argonne Street.”

Police helicopters soon showed up in the sky, and then, the newspaper reported, “several gunshots could be heard, and members of the crowd yelled and threw rocks as patrol cars passed through the standoff.”

Such was the mayhem that cops had to use tear gas.

Video posted to Twitter shows an angry black man in a white T-shirt smashing the back of a police car with a chair.

Mayor Jim Strickland detailed the results of the riot on his Facebook page:

As I monitored tonight’s fatal shooting involving the US Marshal’s, I was proud of our first responders. I’m impressed by their professionalism and incredible restraint as they endured concrete rocks being thrown at them and people spitting at them. At least 24 officers and deputies were injured — 6 were taken to the hospital. At least two journalists were injured. Multiple police cars were vandalized. A concrete wall outside a business was torn down. The windows were broken out at fire station 31.

Memphis police tweeted that rioters threw bricks and rocks.

Other Riots

Again the twist in this case is that Memphis Police, the rioters’ target, did not kill Webber. Still, the violent and potentially deadly tantrum in Tennessee is nothing new. It is, indeed, the new normal after police shoot a black criminal who resists arrest.

After police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed petty criminal Michael Brown, similar violence ensued. Brown attacked Wilson in his patrol car, and so Wilson shot him to defend himself. Brown ran, but when Wilson pursued, 292-pound Brown turned around and charged the much-smaller, 210-pound Wilson. The “gentle giant,” who had attacked a convenience store owner earlier that day, tried to kill Wilson, and so Wilson fired in self-defense.

Yet the now-famous “hands-up-don’t-shoot” narrative, which suggested that Brown was surrendering, quickly became the narrative, and riots followed.

As NBC reported at the time, “police deployed tear gas in one incident, according to KSDK, while one of its correspondents reported hearing gunfire. TV footage showed crowds kicking police cars and looters breaking into businesses ranging from convenience stores to cellphone shops, liquor stores to sportswear retailers.”

After black thug Freddie Gray died in the custody of Baltimore police on his way to jail, black rioters, the Washington Post reported, waged a war of destruction that included 150 vehicle fires and more than 60 structure fires.

The city’s final damage estimate was about $20 million, the Baltimore Sun reported, and included police and firefighters’ overtime, paying for police from outside the city, and damage to city property. The governor’s office offered a figure $30.5 million that included lost revenues from conventions and tourism from Orioles games.

Sadly, the people most affected by rioters are not the white police or other “racists” that black rioters wrongly blame when criminals choose to fight police instead of surrender peacefully.

Rather, those most affected are law-abiding black residents who can only helplessly watch as rioters destroy their businesses and other property.

Photo: AP Images