Antifa Goons At It Again, Dox Carlson and White House Aide

Intensifying its campaign to silence critics of the radical Left, the coalition of violent left-wing crackpots known as Antifa has published the home addresses of Fox talker Tucker Carlson and White House aide Stephen Miller on posters around the nation’s capital.

As well, Human Events reported on Sunday, the Antifa goons also doxxed conservatives Jack Posobiec, a host on the One America News Network, and Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys and the plaintiff in a lawsuit against the discredited Southern Poverty Law Center.

Federal law enforcement says Antifa is a domestic terror group. Cops around the country have repeatedly arrested its members for violent attacks on Trump supporters and anyone else it views as an enemy.

#AllOutDC

This time, the left-wing goons operated under the hashtag #AllOutDC, which Twitter suspended for violating its rules.

This is at least the second time the disturbed malcontents went after Carlson, HE reported.

The poster, HE reported, depicts the Fox gabber’s face “blocked out by the AntiFa three-arrow symbol, his home address, the words ‘Block the Alt-Right,’ and a description of Carlson as an ‘Influencer.’”

Reads the poster: “Racist with a huge following and platform, uses it to promote racist dogwhistles.”

As well, HE reported, the posters of McInnes and Posobiec appeared “alongside stenciled graffiti of U.S. representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar,” and “the Fox News host wasn’t the only figure whose home address was written on the posters. All Out DC also doxed U.S. government official Stephen Miller.”

Miller is hated because he strongly opposes mass immigration and the displacement of the American people by millions of illiterate, impoverished “migrants” from the Third World. Amusingly, some on the radical Left, including the shady Islamist Representative Ilhan Omar, have called the Jewish Miller a “white nationalist.”

Attack Continue Long-term Fear Campaign

This isn’t the first time Antifa terrorists have attempted to intimidate Carlson.

Operating as SmashRacismDC, the dangerous kooks showed up at his home in November and terrorized his wife, as The New American reported at the time.

“We know where you sleep at night,” one of the terrorists said. On Twitter, the group warned:

“Racist s[***]bag, leave town!”

Every night you spread fear into our homes — fear of the other, fear of us, and fear of them. Each night you tell us we are not safe. Tonight you’re reminded that we have a voice. Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either.

The group vandalized Carlson’s home and car, but not long after, The Daily Caller exposed one of its top leaders as a communist who advocated violence and murder on social media under pseudonyms, yet worked as a mild-mannered “progressive” activist during the day with access to top Democrats.

That dangerous thug, in turn, was arrested in connection with the Antifa attack on two Marines in Philadelphia.

More famously, an Antifa goon who worked as a college professor skated on assault charges after smashing a Trump supporter over the head with a bike lock.

Terror Group

In September 2017, citing government documents, Politico reported that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security “formally classified [Antifa’s] activities as ‘domestic terrorist violence.’”

While the media have reported that “right-wing” or “alt-right” extremists are the main source of trouble in the streets, Politico’s report offered a different picture:

Previously unreported documents disclose that by April 2016, authorities believed that “anarchist extremists” were the primary instigators of violence at public rallies against a range of targets. They were blamed by authorities for attacks on the police, government and political institutions, along with symbols of “the capitalist system,” racism, social injustice and fascism, according to a confidential 2016 joint intelligence assessment by DHS and the FBI.

The Antifa goons opened their reign of terror as the Trump campaign began, a senior lawman told Politico:

“It was in that period [as the Trump campaign emerged] that we really became aware of them,” said one senior law enforcement official tracking domestic extremists in a state that has become a front line in clashes between the groups. “These antifa guys were showing up with weapons, shields and bike helmets and just beating the shit out of people.... They’re using Molotov cocktails, they’re starting fires, they’re throwing bombs and smashing windows.”

A video by #AllOutDC calls for an “#AllOutDC mobilization against white nationalism and the alr-right” on July 6.

The video is on Facebook and posted at IGD, It’s Going Down, which lists “Bash the Fash” as a “resource.”

Photo: AP Images