Report: Smollett Googled Himself After Hoax, Video Shows Actor Wearing Noose at Home

The hits just keep on comin’ for Jussie Smollett, the homosexual actor who faked a hate crime to get a raise for his work on Fox’s canceled show, Empire.

The CBS affiliate in Chicago divulged that the thespian Googled his name more than 50 times just after he hoaxed a nation with the bizarre but false tale of white racists attacking in downtown Chicago in the wee hours of January 29.

He claimed those imaginary attackers put a noose around his neck, a noose he was still wearing when Chicago cops showed up to his apartment. That’s shown in video the station posted.

And now, a judge in Cook County has ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor to prove the case, which prosecutors dismissed, much to the dismay of police who proved Smollett manufactured the ridiculous tale.

Google Man

The latest on Smollett comes from Charlie De Mar of CBS2 Chicago. “In the days after Jussie Smollett said he was the victim of a racially motivated attack, there was a spike in interest in his story — including from the actor himself,” De Mar wrote.

Smollett, Chicago cops found, Googled himself more than 50 times. De Mar reproduced the records in a tweet.

“Not surprisingly,” De Mar continued, “Smollett found stories on CBS Chicago, which broke details of the case wide open.”

Beyond that somewhat amusing news, De Mar also disclosed the video that showed the hoaxster with a noose around his neck as police entered Smollett’s downtown apartment. He is seen in a red and white sweater with the rope around his neck. He told investigators he kept the rope there to show them evidence of a racially motivated attack.”

“There’s bleach on me,” Smollett said as he removed the noose, which seems somehow to have gotten under his sweater.

Special Prosecutor

A grand jury indicted Smollett on 16 felony counts associated with the elaborate but poorly executed hoax, which sent the nation into a moral panic and inspired leftist actors and politicians to blame President Trump. Of course, none of those leftists apologized after police revealed that Smollett lied.

Smolllett claimed he received a hate letter from supporters of President Trump on January 22. Bearing the ominous return address “MAGA” — Make America Great Again — the envelope contained white powder that turned out to be acetaminophen, an over-the-counter pain reliever, and a threatening message fashioned like a ransom note in cut-out letters: “You will die black f*g.”

That, apparently, didn’t get him enough attention, and so a week later, he staged the phony attack. On January 29, Smollett was returning from Subway after a 2 a.m. munchies run, he claimed, when two whites attacked. They were, he said, MAGA men, supporters of President Trump.

“This is MAGA country,” the two shouted, according to Smollett. They also called him a “n****r.” Then they beat him up, doused him with bleach, and put a noose around his neck.

The cops quickly found out Smollett lied and arrested him. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself from the case because a relative of Smollett’s contacted her, leaving another prosecutor, Joe Magats, in charge of the case.

But prosecutors suddenly dropped the charges. They claimed Smollett agreed to perform two days of community service and surrender the $10,000 he posted for bail.

But now, a Cook County judge has said the case requires a special prosecutor, the Chicago Tribune reported.

That’s because Foxx’s authority to recuse herself does not include, as a matter of statute, the authority to appoint a deputy as “acting state’s attorney,” which is what Magats was.

The problem wasn’t Magats himself, the judge observed in a 21-page decision that granted a petition for the special prosecutor. Rather, it was his appointment to “an entity that did not exist. There was and is no legally cognizable office of ‘Acting State’s Attorney’ known to our statutes.” The office existed only in the “eye or imagination of its creator, Kim Foxx.”

Foxx’s recusal required her to seek a court-appointed special prosecutor, the judge wrote.

Smollett now faces the very real possibility, the Tribune noted, of the special prosecutor reopening the case.

Smollett, who has a record of lying to police, will not appear on Empire’s final season.

Image: screenshot from YouTube video