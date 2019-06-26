Ukrainian Criminal Suspected in Highway Massacre a “Refugee”

The Ukrainian who faces charges in connection with Friday’s vehicular homicide of seven people in Randolph, New Hampshire, is a thieving, drug-addled, drunk-driving “refugee” who shouldn’t have been in the country.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy (shown, in t-shirt), 23, killed six Marine veterans, one of whom was riding with his wife, police allege. They collared the Ukrainian criminal on Monday.

Zhukovskyy was “eratically” driving a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup with an attached trailer for carrying cars, the criminal complaint alleges, when he plowed head-on into the group after he crossed the double-yellow centerline. He pleaded not guilty to seven counts of negligent homicide.

The obvious question most will have is why the out-of-control drunk and dope fiend wasn’t deported before the highway massacre.

Drunk-driving Record

The shocker news isn’t just that yet another “refugee” — this one here courtesy of President Geroge W. Bush’s open-borders policy and should have been deported long ago — is supected of killing real Americans. Even worse, he still had a license after multiple convictions for drunk driving and drug possession.

Despite knowing of Zhukovskyy’s latest DUI, the Massachusetts Department of Motor Vehicles did nothing, the Associated Press reported:

Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack said in a statement that the state Registry of Motor Vehicles failed to act on information provided by the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles about a drunken driving arrest involving Zhukovskyy.

The head of the Bay State DMV resigned over the negligence, and the state finally got around to suspending his license on Monday.

But back to the “refugee’s” many contributions to his adopted country, which, as poltiicians such as Bush frequently remind us, is a “nation built by immigrants.”

Breitbart.com has confirmed that Zhukovskyy “originally entered the U.S. on September 18, 2006, as a refugee from Ukraine” and “was able to secure a green card and adjust his refugee status in 2008 to become a permanent legal resident.”

He’s been a problem for police ever since, multiple media outlets report.

When he was 16, cops in West Springfield, Massachusetts, “found him and another man in a car crashed into heavy brush. Zhukovskyy was charged with driving without a license, speeding, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle,” the Boston Globe reported.

Cops in Westfield collared him for drunk driving in 2013, an arrest that led to a year of probation, the Globe reported, and a supsension of license for 210 days.

As well, the Globe reported:

A review of his record showed Zhukovskyy also had other infractions: He was cited for an equipment violation in 2013; he also received a 90-day suspended jail sentence in Connecticut for a 2015 case of larceny, records show. The Journal Inquirer of Manchester, Conn., reported that Zhukovskyy told police in that case that he and another person stole ladders and windows from a Home Depot warehouse.

In January 2017, an employee at a gas station in West Springfield picked up Zhukovskyy’s lost wallet and found cocaine and heroin inside, court records show. Zhukovskyy pleaded guilty to possession of the two drugs and was ordered to pay a $200 fine.

In February, cops cited him for a lane infraction, and cops in Baytown, Texas, arrested him on February 11 for possession of a crack pipe, MassLive.com reported.

In May, he was again arrested for drunk driving, this time in East Windsor, Connecticut. Prosecutors in that case say he failed a sobriety test, AP reported.

Trucking Company

Frighteningly, Zhukovskyy had a Class A commercial license and drove for a company called Westfield Trucking, which itself has multiple violations in the last two years, MassLive.com reported, “including two instances where drivers were in possession of narcotic drugs.”

Last year in March, two inspections in two states of the same truck Zhukovskyy was driving snared the driver(s) with amphetamine, according to federal records, MassLive.com reported.

And “other inspections led to the discovery of vehicle maintenance violations including inoperative or defective brakes, drivers who did not have a required CDL license and unsafe driving violations like failure to stay in a lane and speeding 11 to 14 miles per hour more than the speed limit, according to records.”

The owner of the company is a fellow named “Dartanyan Gasanov.”

The deceased victims in the dark comedy of state and federal bureaucratic negligence were Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee, New Hampshire; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Massachusetts; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, New Hampshire; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, New Hampshire.

The Globe spoke to Mazza’s 82-year-old father: “My son is dead,” he said. “My son is dead.”

Photo: AP Images