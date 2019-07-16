Immigrant ICE Attacker Left Manifesto, Warned Antifa to Arm for War

The Antifa-connected terrorist who was shot to death as he attacked an illegal-alien detention center in Tacoma, Washington, was a Dutch immigrant who left a manifesto that encouraged his comrades to procure weapons for a bloody revolution.

It’s Going Down, IGD.com, which is connected to the Antifa outfit in Washington, D.C., that doxxed Fox talker Tucker Carlson and two other prominent conservatives, posted Willem Van Spronsen’s manifesto at the conclusion of a pro-murder commentary from CrimethInc Ex-Workers Collective.

That commentary justified the ill-fated attack by comparing federal agents who enforce immigration laws to Nazis who murdered Jews.

Van Spronsen, the group wrote, is a hero.

The Attack

Police shot and killed Spronsen when he threw several incendiary devices at vehicles and tried to blow up a propane tank at the Northwest Detention facility, which is operated by a private contractor for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE mistreats illegal aliens, Spronsen wrote in the manifesto at IGD.com, and had to be stopped.

Spronsen, who called antebellum terrorist John Brown his “moral guide,” and early 20th-century anarcho-communist Emma Goldman his “political guide,” claimed that “fascist hooligans [are] preying on vulnerable people in our streets, in the name of the state or supported and defended by the state.”

Detention centers are “concentration camps,” and “we are living in visible fascism ascendant” that “serves the needs of business and at your expense. Who benefits? Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Bill Gates, Betsy de Vos, George Soros, [and] Donald Trump.”

Spronsen’s upbringing in the Netherlands inspired him to join the anarcho-communists of Antifa, although he disavowed any official connection to any group:

When I was a boy, in post-war Holland, later France, my head was filled with stories of the rise of fascism in the ’30s. I promised myself that I would not be one of those who stands by as neighbors are torn from their homes and imprisoned for somehow being perceived as lesser.

You don’t have to burn the motherf***er down, but are you going to just stand by?

Spronsen, who claimed he was “radicalized in civics class at 13 when we were taught about the electoral college” and then “decided that the status quo might be a house of cards,” apparently anticipated dying.

“I regret that I will miss the rest of the revolution,” he wrote. “Thank you for the honor of having me in your midst.”

Continued Spronsen:

I am antifa. I stand with comrades around the world who act from the love of life in every permutation. Comrades who understand that freedom means real freedom for all and a life worth living.

Yet he also confessed that his weapon at the attack “was a cheap, home-built unregistered ‘ghost’ AR-15” with six magazines and implored comrades to join him. “I strongly encourage comrades and incoming comrades to arm themselves. We are now responsible for defending people from the predatory state. Ignore the law in arming yourself if you have the luxury, I did.”

In other words, Antifa must prepare for a shooting war.

He Was a Hero

CrimethInc itself, of course, supports Spronsen’s terror attack.

“We understand why Willem Van Spronsen decided to give his life to interrupt the violence that is perpetrated against undocumented people in the United States every day,” the group wrote.

It is not hyperbole to say that the ICE raids are targeting our friends and neighbors, people who have lived and worked alongside us for years or even decades....

The disparity in rights between the documented and undocumented is a construct — just as the disparity in value that the Nazis constructed between Jewish people and gentiles was a construct. Both are mere inventions ... to justify violence against a less powerful group. Those who justify obedience to the law as a good in itself stand alongside the Nazis whose laws condemned millions to the death camps, not to mention the racists who passed the Fugitive Slave Act and the Jim Crow laws in the American South.

Laws are just constructs. They have no value in and of themselves. They often serve to legitimize injustice that people would otherwise take action to oppose.

Citizenship, the group says, is an “invented concept,” and ICE is among the “proponents of racist violence” that will include “roundups, concentration camps, and mass extermination.”

We have seen this before, in Nazi Germany and elsewhere, and we are seeing it again today in the United States. The thousands of deaths that take place in the borderlands and the thousands murdered by police are just a foretaste of what is possible....

[T]he Jewish people who are carrying out blockades against ICE are engaging in rational efforts to prevent the recurrence of the same unthinkable injustices that were perpetrated against their ancestors — just as Willem Van Spronsen ... made the rational decision that the time had come to fight the rise of fascism just as people did in the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s.

Spronsen, the group avers, “was heroic.”