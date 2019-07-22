Report: Of 22 MS-13 Members Indicted in Murder Wave, 14 Are Illegals

A look into the records of MS-13 gang members recently indicted for a series of particularly vicious murders in California showed that more than half were illegal aliens and a few were birthright citizens, Breitbart News reported.

The website’s disclosure followed last week’s disclosure of a federal racketeering indictment against nearly two dozen MS-13 members that included a gruesome murder wave with bats and machetes.

The import of Breitbart’s dispatch is this: The southwest border of the United States is open. MS-13 knows it and acts accordingly.

The Murders

Last week, federal prosecutors for the Central District of California unsealed the indictment of 22 MS-13 members on a range of charges in connection with seven murders in the Angeles National Forest.

The 12-count indictment alleges that MS-13 members murdered those “perceived to be cooperating with law enforcement, and, in one instance, a homeless man who was temporarily living in a park controlled by the gang.”

The indictment also reveals that the tsunami of “migrants” across the southwest border of the United States is filling the ranks of the gang with new recruits.

The indictment focuses on a particularly violent subset of the gang known as the Fulton clique, which operates in the San Fernando Valley and has recently seen an influx of young immigrants from Central America. Under the influence of these young gangsters, younger associates who wanted to become members of MS-13 were “required to kill an MS-13 rival or someone perceived to be adverse to MS-13 to be initiated into MS-13,” according to the indictment.

One murder victim, the indictment alleges, was a rival gang member thought to have defaced MS-13 grafitti. Six MS-13 members, the indictment says, abducted him, choked him, then hacked him to death with a machete in the forest. “The victim was dismembered, and his body parts were thrown into a canyon after one of the defendants allegedly cut the heart out of the victim’s body,” the statement said.

The 78-page indictment, prosecutors said, was brought under the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, and “alleges nearly 200 ‘overt acts,’ beginning with the transportation of $1.22 million in narcotics proceeds that were seized in Nebraska in 2010.... Members of the gang allegedly committed murders in 2014 and 2015, the second of which is part of a previous racketeering case against the leadership of MS-13 in Los Angeles.”

As well, prosecutors allege “four counts of first-degree murder related to machete, knife and baseball bat killings in the Angeles National Forest.... Those four murders — along with a fifth that occurred in the Malibu hills and a sixth in that was committed in the Fulton clique’s stronghold of Whitsett Fields Park in North Hollywood — are also charged as violent crimes committed in aid of racketeering (VICAR), and those six counts allege that the victims were killed ‘for the purpose of gaining entry to and maintaining and increasing position in MS-13 Los Angeles.’”

Those six murders, the indictment alleges, were committed “in an especially heinous, cruel, or depraved manner in that [they] involved torture or serious physical abuse to the victim.” Prosectutors said the 16 defendants charged in those murders could get the death penalty.

Aside from the seven murders to “increase the gang’s membership, expand the gang’s power and intimidate outsiders,” which began in 2017 and continued through 2019, prosecutors also allege drug-trafficking that involved sales to the MS-13 Fulton clique in Maryland.

14 Illegals

But again, the indictments show just how dangerous the “migrants” coming across the border can be. Breitbart News confirmed that 14 of the defendants are illegal aliens; 13 from El Salvador, and one from Honduras.

“In multiple cases, the illegal aliens were ordered to be removed, petitioned to bring relatives to the U.S., were granted or denied work permits, attempted to get asylum, and claimed to be the victims of crimes,” Breitbart reported.

Four of the 22 were born here, meaning they have birthright citizenship, “while another four have unconfirmed immigration statuses and are presumed illegal aliens until proven otherwise.”

As Breitbart reported, “the case sheds light on how the MS-13 gang has been highly effective in smuggling its members and potential recruits across the U.S.-Mexico border and avoiding deportation by claiming asylum or petitioning for special immigrant visas.”

The New American has repeatedly reported the never-ending flow of gang members, murderers, sex fiends, child molesters, and other felons caught at the border.

But because nearly 3,500 illegals cross the border every day, stopping all the criminals is impossible.

Image: mbbirdy via iStock / Getty Images Plus