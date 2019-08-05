MS-13 Gang Suspect Arrested, Companions Freed, Another Child Molester Collared at Border

Last week, Customs and Border Protection provided yet another example of what’s wrong with the Trump administration’s continuation of the insane policy of catch and release.

On July 20, the agency reported on Friday, border agents caught a man they allege is a MS-13 gang member and a number of illegal-alien companions near New Orleans. Though they arrested the gang suspect, they let the illegals go.

As well last week, border agents collared yet another human smuggler in Arizona, and yet another child molester in California.

Louisiana Bust

Agents arrested the gang suspect, a border-jumping Guatemalan, during a traffic stop about 200 miles west of New Orleans near Lake Charles.

“During the stop, they discovered that all five occupants of the vehicle were illegal aliens with one 34-year-old male, Jose Escobar-Monterroso, being identified as a member of the notorious Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang,” CBP reported.

Monterroso remains in custody, and the driver was a previously deported illegal alien who now faces charges for re-entering the country.

That is as it should be. But then, CBP reported, “the other three illegal aliens were released in Louisiana on their own recognizance, pending asylum court cases.”

That decision gave the illegals a ticket to disappear and never return for their hearings, and proves that part of the Trump administration’s catch-and-release policy is to release illegal aliens who are traveling with suspected gang members.

President Trump vowed to stop catch and release long ago.

Last week, The New American reported that border authorities are releasing illegals who jump the border in “family units” within 48 hours of apprehension, which means vetting them for either disease or a criminal background is all but impossible.

Nearly 6,000 of the “family units” who have crossed the border have been fakes.

Another Day, Another Child Molester

On July 31, agents collared another illegal alien who, as with so many others, is a previously deported child molester.

Border agents caught the sex fiend when they stopped a car “operated by a 33-year-old male who had three adult male passengers” near Murrieta, California, about 66 miles north of San Diego. “Agents questioned the men about their citizenship and determined that all four men were Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S,” CBP reported.

Back at the station, agents checked the backgrounds of the men and found that the driver, Uriel Beltran-Molina, is a major felon.

Beltran’s prior convictions included sex with a minor, oral copulation with a person under 16, and sodomy with a person under 16, all in 2008 in Santa Ana, CA. Beltran was sentenced to 211 days in jail and subsequently deported to Mexico in September of 2008. The man also has previous convictions for DUI and driving without a license stemming from 2005.

Border agents collar previously deported sex perverts nearly every day. Last week, as TNA reported, they caught a Mexican pervert convicted in 1995, then deported in 2005.

More Human Smuggling

In the Tucson Border Sector near Huachuca City, about 70 miles southeast of Tucson, border agents arrested a U.S. citizen who was transporting three Mexicans and a Guatemalan into the country.

The 25-year-old driver, CBP reported, had more than a load of illegal aliens. He also had a Taurus .357 Magnum handgun that agents found under the front passenger seat. They also confiscated six rounds of ammo.

Elsewhere in the country, Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported a Salvadoran terror suspect, ICE reported. The agency didn’t divulge details on the arrest other than to say that Interpol San Salvador issued a Red Notice on 23-year-old Pedro Juan Cruz-Cortez two years ago.

A Red Notice is a bulletin that asks police forces worldwide to locate and arrest a crime suspect.

ICE also deported an illegal Salvadoran wanted for aggravated homicide in his home country.

