Joe Biden Links Trump With Ku Klux Klan and Mass Shooters

Democrat front-runner Joe Biden — the same person who once referred to former president Barack Obama as “the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean” — has joined the Democrat and media chorus in referring to President Trump as a racist in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, this past weekend. In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Biden accused the president of using “dog whistle” comments in order to foment rage among white supremacists in America.

The implications are obvious: The mass shooters acted because Trump wants to protect the U.S. borders and stop the illegal immigration of Hispanics. However, the El Pas shooter gave as a main reason for his attack the fact that illegal immigrants are destroying the environment, and the Dayton shooter was a Satanic left-wing extremist who didn't have a positive thing to say about the Right.

Ironically, Biden compared Trump to one of the founders of the Democrat Party to make his case that the current president is a racist. Biden told Cooper, “This is a president who has said things no other president has said since Andrew Jackson.”

Biden provided no quotes of those “things” that Trump and the slave-holding Jackson both said.

Biden claimed that the words of the president served to “legitimate” the views of white supremacists in the nation and empower them to “speak out and be more straightforward.”

Again, no Trump quotes to back up that assertion.

Biden — who once said, “You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking” — described, what he believes is today’s racial situation in America. “We went through this before in the '20s with the Ku Klux Klan,” Biden said. “Fifty-thousand people walking down Pennsylvania Avenue in pointed hats and robes because they, in fact, decided they didn’t want Catholics coming into the country.”

“We went through it after the Civil War in terms of the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacy.”

Biden, an alleged serial groper of females young and old, concluded, “This is about separating people into good and bad in [Trump’s] mind.”

Biden went on to claim that Trump is the one who is “playing a dangerous game,” and not he and other Democrats who claim to see racism literally everywhere — even where none exists. With their constant assertions that everything Trump [or anyone to the right of Vladimir Lenin] says is “racist,” they don’t understand that they are cheapening the term. When true racism does occur, people become immune to the claims because of the constant fallacious drumbeat.

“There is no question that his rhetoric has contributed to at a minimum — at a minimum — of dumbing down the way in which we, as a society, talk about one another,” said the man who once said of the Obama stimulus plan, “If we do everything right, if we do it with absolute certainty, there’s still a 30% chance we’re going to get it wrong.”

It’s as if the kid wearing the pointy, dunce cap in the back of the classroom is attempting to guide our view on what is moral and right. As the Democrat debates continue to show us, Biden’s prime — whatever there was of it — is gone. What remains is a stuttering mess of a politician whose core values consist of whatever his advisors tell him to say from day to day.

What President Trump actually had to say on the subject was quite a bit different from Biden’s allegations. In a speech about the mass shootings on Monday, the president said, “The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online, consumed by racist hate. In one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”

Unfortunately, the whole concept of the nation speaking in “one voice” is impossible in today’s America. The Democrats and the mainstream media have an election to try to win in 2020, and the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton are too good to pass up in terms of rhetorical weapons. Their entire “orange man bad” message had grown stale and the twin mass shootings of the past weekend are nothing but fresh anti-Trump fodder for the leftists in the Democrat Party.

