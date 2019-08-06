Despite Leftist Media Claims, El Paso Shooter Is One of Them

Though Left-wing media — mainstream and otherwise — have portrayed Patrick Crusius (shown), the cowardly, hate-filled shooter in the El Paso massacre, as a “Right-winger,” the reality is that his manifesto (which the Left-wing media refuse to publish, while selectively quoting) shows that he was clearly motivated by Left-wing ideology. In other words, the Left caused the shooting and then blamed it on the Right.

Examples of Leftist media blaming the shooting on Right-wing ideology are legion. For instance, CrooksAndLiars, a liberal “news” site, claimed in an August 5 headline that “El Paso Shooter's Manifesto Uses Trump And Right Wing Talking Points” and includes such calumnies as, “his ‘manifesto’ hate screed is filled with talking points and terminology used by Donald Trump at his Nazi MAGA rallies and FOX News hosts like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.” Now, that is a broad brush indeed. And despite its extreme breadth, it still managed to hit the wrong target while skillfully avoiding the correct one. In case their readers are so dull as to miss the point of the article, the writer of that erroneous piece ended with, “The only way to try to pull us back from the brink of a straight up civil war is stricter gun control laws and to vote Donald Trump out. He is the cancer. He is the tumor. He is the sickness infecting our country.”

Left-leaning Slate echoed that error, in an article equating the El Paso shooter — and many other recent Left-wing shooters — with the Right. The headline, which was about as accurate as it was subtle, claimed, “Right-Wingers Are America’s Deadliest Terrorists.” Claiming that “right-wing terrorists have killed more people on U.S. soil than jihadis have since 9/11,” the article runs the gamut from the outrageous to the ridiculous.

Leaving behind anything resembling accuracy and research, Business Insider had the audacity to report on a “study” claiming “all of the extremist killings in the US in 2018 had links to right-wing extremism.” The cited “study” is from the Left-leaning and self-serving Anti-Defamation League. Perhaps someone should tell the folks over at the Anti-Defamation League that spouting fake claims while painting every recent mass shooting as “Right-wing” is itself defamation. The irony is likely deliberate, though; It appears that rather than merely being mistaken, they are instead full of the stuff male bovines leave behind.

Because as with the Christchurch shooter, the manifesto written by Crusius shows that his ideology is actually that of the Left, not the Right.

He begins by stating, “I support the Christchurch shooter and his manifesto.” Amongst his grievances, Crusius cites the “takeover of the United States government by unchecked corporations.” Reality check: Is that language and sentiment from the conservative Right or from the liberal Left? He could have — and may have — borrowed that claim from any of a plethora of speeches by that darling-of-the-Left, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Furthermore, Crusius goes on to decry the evils of pro-corporatism, writing, “Procorporation = pro-immigration” (i.e., because big corporations want cheap immigrant labor) before going on to attack America itself as a blight on the environment:

Of course these migrants and their children have contributed to the problem, but are not the sole cause of it. The American lifestyle affords our citizens an incredible quality of life. However, our lifestyle is destroying the environment of our country. The decimation of the environment is creating a massive burden for future generations. Corporations are heading the destruction of our environment by shamelessly overharvesting resources. This has been a problem for decades. For example, this phenomenon is brilliantly portrayed in the decades old classic “The Lorax”. Water sheds around the country, especially in agricultural areas, are being depleted. Fresh water is being polluted from farming and oil drilling operations.

Consumer culture is creating thousands of tons of unnecessary plastic waste and electronic waste, and recycling to help slow this down is almost non-existent. Urban sprawl creates inefficient cities which unnecessarily destroys millions of acres of land. We even use god knows how many trees worth of paper towels just wipe water off our hands. Everything I have seen and heard in my short life has led me to believe that the average American isn’t willing to change their lifestyle, even if the changes only cause a slight inconvenience. The government is unwilling to tackle these issues beyond empty promises since they are owned by corporations. Corporations that also like immigration because more people means a bigger market for their products. I just want to say that I love the people of this country, but g*d d**n most of y’all are just too stubborn to change your lifestyle. So the next logical step is to decrease the number of people in America using resources. If we can get rid of enough people, then our way of life can become more sustainable.

He goes on to say that perhaps his massacre of immigrants will serve as “the right incentive” for “the Hispanic population” to “return to their home countries” and ameliorate the extra burden they place on the environment.

So, the primary ideology that seems to drive his hatred of immigration is his underlying assumption that overpopulation is damaging the environment and limiting resources. Again, does this sound like the Right or the Left? In fact, if this writer may be so bold as to state the obvious — even if that statement leads to discomfort — if the assumptions of the Left (that there is no God, that the environment is strained and natural resources are limited and running out, that overpopulation is the “big problem” of our era, that corporations are destroying the world) are correct, his solution would at least make sense. After all, if there is no God — and therefore, no objective standard of right and wrong — then his massacre of immigrants in an effort to protect limited resources for natives cannot be called wrong. It may — in that twisted view — even be considered virtuous.

But rather than face the fact that their ideology is to blame — that their chickens have come home to roost — the Left is doubling down and using this unjustifiable, inexcusable tragedy as a club with which to attack the Right.

How many more twisted minds will the Left radicalize and turn loose on America only to blame the very people who do believe in God, in right and wrong, in hard work and enterprise, in honest values, for the fallout when those twisted, radicalized minions of the Left wreak havoc on innocent victims en masse?

If America truly is to survive the likes of the El Paso shooter and others before (and likely after) him, it will be by standing up against the lies that actually led him to his actions. And those lies come from the Left.

Photo: AP Images