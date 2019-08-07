Threats of Anti-GOP Violence Rise, BLM Activist Wants to Stab McConnell

The radical Left dramatically escalated its threats and calls for violence this weekend.

Former CNN star Reza Aslan, fired for an intemperate tweet about President Trump, called for the eradication of Trump supporters.

On Monday, leftist Representative Joaquin Castro doxxed Trump supporters in the hope that endangering their lives would scare them into ending their campaign donations.

This weekend, a mob of angry leftists appeared at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home, chanting and calling for his murder.

The Protest

The latest protest, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported, was led by a Black Lives Matter crackpot named Chanelle Helm.

Video of the event features protestors chanting something like “murder turtle,” and one protester shouting “Mitch, we know you’re home.”

Said another, “f**k you, f**k your wife, f**k everything you stand for.”

And another added this: “Hopefully some motherf**kers out there with some voodoo dolls of these b*****s.”

But Helm took it beyond that, the Courier-Journal reported.

“Helm said in a live video of the protest that instead of falling and injuring his shoulder over the weekend, McConnell ‘should have broken his little raggedy, wrinkled-(expletive) neck.’”

Then, after the voodoo remark, Helm said this: “Just stab the motherf***er in the heart.”

Reported the Courier-Journal:

In a phone interview with the Courier Journal on Tuesday afternoon, Helm said she doesn't regret her comments.

“McConnell doesn’t care about people who actually do break their necks, who need insulin, who need any type of medication, because they want to stop and prevent health care for all,” she said. “And that is something that every American out here wants. There’s only a few Americans who don’t want that, and those people are politicians and their cronies.”

Not surprisingly, Governor Matt Bevin wasn’t too happy about the protest:

Seriously, @louisvillemayor? Stop embarrassing the city of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky by allowing this public disorder...



Would you stand for this on your street? Doubt it...



We deserve better leadership in @louisvillekygov https://t.co/b3QCWprZL2 — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) August 6, 2019

The mayor, leftist Greg Fischer, replied this way:

Seriously, @GovMattBevin, in America we allow for peaceful assembly and freedom of speech. Sorry if that embarrasses you. Let’s get to work to stop the tragic loss of so many lives in our country due to gun violence. https://t.co/ro1EBkdFjv — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) August 6, 2019

Fischer tweeted that he backed the protestors:

I stand with those calling on @senatemajldr to return to DC and protect our families from more death. Our people deserve that. — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) August 6, 2019

Bevin answered with an obvious reply:

Do you also stand with those who are chanting death threats and calling for the massacre of the @senatemajldr ? Or is there an idealogical limit to the conviction/motivation behind your “stand”? https://t.co/mysoF7ceIB — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) August 6, 2019

And so Fischer offered this:

Any such calls are repulsive and obviously condemned. Instead, all of us need to find ways to work together to END senseless gun violence. America, the country we all love, deserves no less. — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) August 6, 2019

McConnell’s people reported the stabbing threat to law enforcement, the Courier-Journal reported, citing a campaign spokesman.

Leftists accosted McConnell and his wife at a restaurant in July.

Left Out of Control

Encouraged by top Democrats, the radical Left has been becoming more violent by the day since Trump defeated their candidate in 2016.

In June, Antifa goons doxxed Fox talker Tucker Carlson and two other conservatives, having terrified the television host’s wife during a nighttime protest outside his home in November.

During the confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, unhinged thugs drove Senator Ted Cruz and his wife from a restaurant and a deranged leftist attempted to stab a Trump supporter in San Francisco. A leftist restaurant owner refused service to former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, while a leftist nutter disrupted former White House spokesman Sean Spicer’s book signing in New York.

Claiming “God is on our side,” Leftist Representative Maxine Waters of California has repeatedly urged her apostles to harass and threaten Trump supporters and officials as other top Democrats, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Representative Ruben Gallega, threatened officers of Immigration and Customs Enforcement with arrest. Cuomo called them “thugs.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for the physical occupation of airports to stop ICE officers from doing their jobs.

Ted Wheeler, the leftist mayor of Portland, has permitted Antifa goons to rule the streets, while an Antifa thug who split open a man’s head in Berkeley, California, got away with that crime. In Philadelphia, Antifa thugs attacked two Marines, a crime that led to the arrest of three goons, one of whom was a “progressive” activist in Washington, D.C., with connections to top Democrats.

Photo of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: AP Images