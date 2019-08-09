Friday, 09 August 2019

Shooter’s ANTIFA Ties - Top Headline

Written by 

In this episode of Top Headline, expert Trevor Loudon calls in to share information about the recent Dayton shooter’s motives and ANTIFA support. Loudon talks about the radical left’s support for violence and gun control for only those they oppose.

