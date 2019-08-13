Tuesday, 13 August 2019

Media Silent Over City Shootings - Duke's Take

Every week, people are shot in major cities such as Baltimore and Chicago, yet these statistics are ignored by the mass media. It isn't until particular mass shootings take place for mass hysteria and the calls for gun control. Dr. Duke Pesta give his take for the reasoning in this week's Duke's Take.

