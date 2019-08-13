4chan Posted Epstein News Before ABC, Shrieking Heard From Cell

Someone posted news about the purported suicide of Wall Street wizard and sex-trafficking kingpin Jeffrey Epstein on an Internet message board more than a half-hour before the first report on ABC News.

Details about the sex pervert’s mysterious death and medical efforts to save him in his jail cell, Buzzfeed reported, suggest that a medical professional posted the news.

Epstein, a Deep-State insider facing a second federal sex-trafficking indictment, was found dead in his cell at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on Saturday.

4chan

The site where the news appeared is 4chan, a message board known for its uncensored content, Buzzfeed reported:

Almost 40 minutes before ABC News first reported Epstein’s death on Twitter, someone posted still-unverified details on 4chan, the anonymous message board popular with far-right trolls and white nationalists.

“[D]ont ask me how I know, but Epstein died an hour ago from hanging, cardiac arrest. Screencap this,” read the post, which was published at 8:16 a.m. alongside an image of Pepe, the green frog that has become a mascot for right-wing internet trolls.

That message was posted 38 minutes before the first tweet about Epstein’s death from Aaron Katersky, an ABC News reporter, at 8:54 a.m. Five minutes later, the main ABC News account tweeted an article about Epstein's death.

Other 4chan users, Buzzfeed reported, “egged on the author” and “expressed doubt,” which apparently inspired the writer to include details about the medical procedure used to revive Epstein.

The author posted six messages, one of which contained details that “are at least partially consistent with the information regarding Epstein’s death that have been publicly released by the Federal Bureau of Prisons”:

Worked asystole arrest for 40 minutes, als intubated in the field/epi/2 liters NS infused. Telemetry advised bicarb and D50 in field. Pt transported to Lower Manhattan ER and worked for 20 minutes and called. Hospital administrator was alerted, preparing statements

The city fire department told Buzzfeed that it “determined this alleged information did not come from the Fire Department” and “doesn’t match our medical records.” That means the author wouldn’t have been an emergency medical technician.

The president of the emergency responders union local told Buzzfeed that “our members do not release this type of confidential information, this looks like a 3rd party info.”

Divulging such information violates federal health privacy laws and would invite serious consequences for the medical professional who did so.

An emergency room doctor told Buzzfeed the information “sounds like standard American Heart Association guidelines,” and that the reference to “telemetry” might mean the responders were on the line with the hospital.

“Telemetry implies the paramedics were in contact with a medical control hospital who then gave orders to give Sodium Bicarbonate, bicarb which is designed to reverse the acid buildup in the blood from prolonged cardiac arrest,” [he] said in an email.

“If one of the medics posted this separately that’s a breach of protocol,” he added. “If there was identifying information on the patient, that is a violation of Federal HIPPA law.”

The 4chan posts also could have been the work of an Internet troll familiar with emergency medical procedures.

Shouting, Shrieking

Meanwhile, Epstein might not have gone quietly, CBS reported this morning.

Citing a source familiar with his final moments, “there was shouting and shrieking from his jail cell,” and “corrections officers attempted to revive him while saying ‘breathe, Epstein, breathe.’”

The 66-year-old convicted sex offender was found dead at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say he hanged himself, a claim that a former inmate strongly doubts.

In an anonymous letter to the New York Post, the former inmate wrote that hanging oneself in the facility is impossible because the ceiling is too high and the sheets too flimsy, and the guards check inmates every nine minutes.

Adding to the intrigue is this: Although Epstein tried to kill himself last month, authorities had removed him from suicide watch, and then, the Washington Post reported, failed to check his cell every half hour as required.

Powerbrokers Named

A member of the Trilateral Commission and Council on Foreign Relations, Epstein ran with the top politicians and power-brokers in the country.

One of his victims says Epstein forced her to have sex with the men to get compromising information with which Epstein could blackmail them.

All the influential men named in 2,000 recently released court documents hotly deny any assignations with Epstein’s many young victims.

The sex-trafficking indictment Epstein faced was his second. A plea deal with federal prosecutors in 2008 ended in a conviction on state charges and essentially let Epstein go free.

The feds cut that deal, reports allege, because Epstein was involved in “intelligence” and to protect Britain’s Prince Andrew, who is pictured with one of Epstein’s victims in the Miami Herald’s story about the documents.