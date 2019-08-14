Epstein Madam Ghislaine Maxwell Found Hiding With CFR Fellow

How deep does the Epstein rabbit hole go?

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail gained exclusive knowledge that Ghislaine Maxwell (shown), the former girlfriend and alleged procurer of victims for accused underage sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is currently living in seclusion at the multi-million-dollar home of tech CEO and Council on Foreign Relations fellow Scott Borgerson.

Maxwell, a socialite and daughter of wealthy British newspaper publisher Robert Maxwell, has been notably absent since Epstein’s arrest last month and apparent suicide on Saturday.

Sources close to the 57-year-old Maxwell revealed that she is in a relationship with Borgerson, 43, and has been living with him at his $3 million oceanfront property in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts.

“She's become a real homebody, rarely ventures out. She's the antithesis of the woman who traveled extensively and partied constantly with Epstein,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Borgerson, who stays in an expensive Boston apartment during the work week, has been seen in the area running errands and walking Maxwell’s dog.

Maxwell’s lush townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side was sold for $15 million in 2016 by a company that had the same address as Epstein’s New York office.

The former Epstein fixture has been accused of helping recruit girls as young as 14 to sexually service the mysterious financier, whose list of high-profile friends includes former President Bill Clinton, the U.K.’s Prince Andrew, and retail mogul Les Wexner (of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works fame) — the latter of whom has been speculated to be the primary source of Epstein’s wealth.

Documents that emerged last week of a defamation lawsuit filed against Maxwell by alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre show that Giuffre accused Epstein’s former girlfriend of recruiting her as a sex slave when she was just 16.

Per the documents, Maxwell forced her to have sexual relations with prominent men such as former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, former U.S. Senator George Mitchell, and financier Glenn Dubin.

Giuffre’s boyfriend also claimed that she was made to engage in threesomes with Epstein and Maxwell.

Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing. Although she and multiple female Epstein employees accused of aiding in his sex trafficking have not been criminally charged, legal sources say that may change now that Epstein is out of the picture.

“Those who had leverage as potential cooperators in the case now find themselves as the primary targets,” former federal prosecutor Jacob S. Frenkel told the AP. “They no longer have anyone against whom to cooperate.”

Attorney General William Barr issued a solemn warning on Monday to Epstein’s accomplices: “Let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice and they will get it.”

Borgerson, Maxwell’s current partner, is the CEO of CargoMetrics, a Boston-based technology company whose big-data machine tracks and analyzes global maritime trade.

He has denied that Maxwell is living with him, although he called her a “former friend.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Borgerson spent two years with the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) as a Visiting Fellow for Ocean Governance and an International Affairs Fellow.

Borgerson’s CFR bio states that his responsibilities in those roles included “examining the foreign policy implications of increased access in the melting Arctic Ocean” and “[directing] CFR’s roundtable series on strategic ocean governance as part of the program on international institutions and global governance, funded by the Robina Foundation.”

The CFR is a globalist think tank with an overarching aim of eroding American national sovereignty in favor of creating world government. Its ranks include many of the most prominent Americans in government, business, and the media. The CFR regularly helps its members attain prominent positions in each of those spheres of society.

Jeffrey Epstein was a member of both the CFR and its sister organization, the Trilateral Commission.

Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine’s late father, who served six years as a member of the British Parliament before devoting himself to building a media empire, had ties to the KGB, MI6, and the Israeli intelligence service Mossad.

The British Foreign Office called Maxwell “a thoroughly bad character and almost certainly financed by Russia.” The controversial figure was found dead in 1991, having drowned after falling from his yacht, the Lady Ghislaine (named after his daughter).

These ties, along with Epstein’s own claims that he was gathering dirt on important public figures (his residences were wired with cameras throughout) have led to speculation that he was running a blackmail operation on behalf of the intelligence community.

This would appear to be supported by a former White House official who said that Epstein’s intelligence ties led U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta to cut the infamous non-prosecution plea deal with him back in 2007.

As TNA previously reported:

At the time, Acosta was U.S. district attorney for the Southern District of Florida. The deal granted Epstein immunity to all federal charges, halted the investigation, and sealed the indictment.

A former senior White House official told [journalist Vicky] Ward that Epstein’s name came up when Acosta was interviewing for the Secretary of Labor job with the Trump transition team.

“Is the Epstein case going to cause a problem [for confirmation hearings]?” Acosta reportedly asked.

“I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone,” Acosta explained to his Trump team interviewers.

While Epstein’s mysterious “suicide” means he took some of his secrets to the grave, his death has at least one silver lining: Many Americans are now willing to consider that perhaps there was some truth to all the “wild Epstein conspiracy theories” after all.

Image: screenshot from YouTube video

Luis Miguel is a marketer and writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.