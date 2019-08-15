Leftist Terrorism: Threats and Violence Against ICE and Private Sector Companies

Breitbart is reporting on two shootings at the Texas offices of ICE and a contractor that provides facilities and services to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency that happened the day after a group of open borders activists threatened the employees of that contractor.

On Monday, a ranting group of activists descended on the Florida offices of GEO Group, which has “been a services provider to the federal government for over thirty years” according to Pablo Paez, vice president of corporate relations for the company. The activists came from a litany of leftist organizations, including Never Again Action, Miramar Circle of Protection Friends of Miami-Dade Detainees, Food Not Bombs Fort Lauderdale, Students Working for Equal Rights, and the Black Lives Matter Alliance of Broward County, according to Breitbart.

In a video captured by Breitbart’s Matt Perdie, the activists can be seen and heard making actual threats against the company, naming its former general counsel, John Bulfin, and shouting out the locations of his children across the United States. “We know where all your children live throughout the country.… John Bulfin you have kids in [bleeped out], you have kids in [bleeped out].” The activist that shouted that then added, “We know everything about you and you won’t just be seeing us here.”

Just in case those threats were too subtle, another protester — obviously intent on proving how much the group knows about Bulfin — shouted into the bullhorn, “We know where you sleep at night. We know what kind of dog food you buy your dogs.” And just to be clear, “We’re not actually joking.” That person then disclosed the location of Bulfin’s house and the church he attends, shouting, “John Bulfin you go to [bleeped out] church on [bleeped out]; you live on [bleeped out] road. We are not joking.”

The infantile “We are not joking” is obvious. After all, admitting that they have apparently had Bulfin under surveillance and publicly calling out information about his and his children’s whereabouts could not likely ever be construed as a joke. What it is, though, is a threat. Given the uptick in violent rhetoric coming from the Left as it relates to the issue of illegal immigration, this should be treated as a criminal matter.

It reminds this writer of an article he wrote for the August 19 print edition of The New American. That article was focused on the censorship and hypocrisy of Facebook related to illegal immigration. As part of illustrating that hypocrisy, the article included information about a Facebook event entitled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” that advocates the forced occupation of that top-secret Air Force facility. As pointed out in the article, leftist groups have used that event as a springboard for violence against ICE detention centers and the offices of the CEOs of companies. One such popular post, found on the Black Lives Matter-related page “We Stay Woke” — a page dedicated to demanding reparations for all black Americans — says, “shoutout to the area 51 meme for helping everyone understand how a proletariat revolt works[.] you’re right, they can’t stop us all. now let’s use that energy for real places like concentration camps and ceo offices[.]”

Following that rhetoric, this amalgamated group of leftist thugs shows up outside the Florida offices of GEO Group making not-so-veiled threats, including “You won’t just be seeing us here.”

The day after those threats, the FBI reported that “an unknown number of individuals in an unknown number of vehicles fired numerous rounds into two ICE offices” in San Antonio, Texas. At least one of those offices is operated by GEO Group. The drive-by attack happened at about 3 a.m., but employees were present at the time. Though no one was injured or killed, the bullets missed some employees by a mere two inches. Christopher Combs, special agent in charge of the San Antonio division of the FBI, told KSAT News that if the bullets would have been “two inches in another direction, we could be talking about the murder of a federal official.”

Combs also said that this was a “targeted attack,” adding that the attackers “did some research” because there is no “question that they knew which floor the ICE office is on.”

Now wait, why does that sound familiar? It makes this writer think of the people who — just the previous day — not only shouted out evidence of having employees and former employees of GEO Group under surveillance, but also threatened, “You won’t just be seeing us here.” Of course, it is possible that this shooting the next day is just a coincidence, but it is also possible that the ranting leftists who made those threats on Monday really weren’t “joking” and may have some connection to the attempted murder of ICE agents and GEO employees.

Combs described the shootings as “cowardly, brazen, violent acts, absolutely without justification.” He added that they are “a threat to our entire community.” He went on to say that “An attempt to attack federal employees is a federal crime with serious consequences. The FBI will relentlessly pursue every lead in this case to find the individuals who are responsible.”

Nina Pruneda, a spokesperson with ICE, said, “Political rhetoric and misinformation that various politicians, media outlets and activist groups recklessly disseminate to the American people regarding the ICE mission only serve to further encourage these violent acts,” adding, “ICE officers put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our communities safe. This disturbing public discourse shrouds our critical law enforcement function and unnecessarily puts our officers’ safety at risk.”

Her comments echo some of what GEO’s Pablo Paez told Breitbart. “These are politically motivated attacks,” he said, adding, “We have been a services provider to the federal government for over thirty years. The fact is that the services we provide in our facilities today are in no way different than the high quality, professional services — under the same standards — that we provided for eight years under President Obama’s administration.” He asked — not a little incredulously — “So where was the outrage then?”

Paez also said, “We’ve seen a pattern of politically motivated attacks against private sector companies, and that includes attacks on banks and financial institutions that support private sector companies that provide services to ICE.” What is the goal of these attacks? Paez said, “This is an effort to attack private sector companies to impact public policy by bypassing the policy-making and political process.”

The American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition defines “terrorism” as, “The use of violence or the threat of violence, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political goals.”

It is increasingly obvious that — as other times in the history of the United States — the Left is a breeding ground not only for radical, out-of-touch-with-reality thinking, but also for terrorism. Tuesday’s shooting is the most recent in a string of such attacks. According to the Washington Examiner, it is at least the fourth such attack in the past month.

Make no mistake, America is under a rolling terrorist attack aimed at continuing and increasing the invasion of illegal immigrants.

Image: Gwengoat via iStock / Getty Images Plus