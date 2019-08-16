Will Ghislaine Maxwell, Accused of Procuring for Epstein and Found in L.A., Be Indicted?

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of procuring the young victims of deceased sex pervert Jeffrey Epstein, has a taste for more than canapes and caviar.

The New York Post spotted the 57-year-old daughter of the late Deep-Stater Robert Maxwell at an In-N-Out Burger on Monday chowing down on the chain’s signature beef patty and fries.

Epstein’s victims accuse Maxwell of recruiting them to serve as what amount to sex slaves for the money man and a coterie of influential men from politicians and lawyers to foreign royalty.

As well, she is very likely a target of the federal prosecutors who indicted Epstein on sex-trafficking charges in early July.

Epstein supposedly hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on Saturday.

LA Burger Joint

On Wednesday, London’s Daily Mail reported that Maxwell was shacked up with a much younger beau, tech titan Scott Borgeson, at his beachfront estate in Massachusetts. But it appears the Mail was wrong, the Post reported.

A neighbor told the Post that Maxwell bailed about a month ago, and Borgeson denied any romance with the mega-rich party girl.

Whatever the truth on that count, the Post spotted Maxwell “scarfing down a burger, fries and shake al fresco at an In-N-Out Burger on Monday while reading The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives, a nonfiction best seller by journalist Ted Gup.”

“Sitting alone with a pet pooch,” the Post reported, “she was surprised to be found and told an onlooker, ‘Well, I guess this is the last time I’ll be eating here!’” According to the Post,

The British blueblood hopped on the New York social scene in the early 1990s and was linked to Epstein by 1992, first romantically, then platonically, according to media reports.

A 2003 Vanity Fair profile of Epstein dubbed her the financier’s “best friend.”

She was spotted on his private plane, the Lolita Express, and at his Upper East Side townhouse, hobnobbing with everyone from Prince Andrew to Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

Maxwell made those connections, undoubtedly, because of her father, a decorated World War II veteran who fought with the British Army from Normandy through the end of the war, then became a highly influential Globocrat with ties to multiple intelligence agencies. He died in 1991.

Maxwell’s Role

But being caught committing a gustatory crime is the least of Maxwell’s problems.

This week, Epstein victim Jennifer Araoz sued Maxwell and two other unnamed accomplices for their role as his procurers. Araoz also sued Epstein’s estate.

The lawsuit alleges that Maxwell hired the recruiter who persuaded Araoz to become Epstein’s “masseuse,” which put her in the position for Epstein to abuse and rape her. Maxwell, the lawsuit says, “participated with and assisted Epstein in maintaining and protecting his sex-trafficking ring.”

Another victim claims likewise. Virginia Giuffre alleges that Maxwell recruited her 20 years ago to be Epstein’s masseuse when she worked at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. That led to a train of abuses, Giuffre alleged, including being passed off to Epstein’s wealthy, influential friends, such as Britain’s Prince Andrew.

The Miami Herald published a photograph of the prince with his arm around Giuffre. Maxwell is standing behind them.

And on Monday, as the Post noted, Vanity Fair published the account of a source who said Maxwell admitted pimping for Epstein:

A source close to Maxwell says she spoke glibly and confidently about getting girls to sexually service Epstein, saying this was simply what he wanted, and describing the way she’d drive around to spas and trailer parks in Florida to recruit them. She would claim she had a phone job for them, “and you’ll make lots of money, meet everyone, and I’ll change your life.” The source continues, “Ghislaine was in love with Jeffrey the way she was in love with her father. She always thought if she just did one more thing for him, to please him, he would marry her.”

Maxwell had one other thing to tell this woman: “When I asked what she thought of the underage girls, she looked at me and said, ‘they’re nothing, these girls. They are trash.’”

That might be of interest to U.S. Attorney General William Barr and his prosecutors. After Epstein died on Saturday, Barr, outraged that guards hadn’t checked on the pervert financier for hours, warned that his co-conspirators — the unnamed “employees” and “associates” in the indictment and anyone else — won’t get away with their crimes.

They “should not rest easy,” he said. “The victims deserve justice, and they will get it.”

Image: Ghislaine Maxwell / Wikimedia Commons