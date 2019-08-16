Friday, 16 August 2019

Protesters Threatening and Shooting ICE Facilities - Top Headline

Written by 

C. Mitchell Shaw joins Top Headline to discuss the attacks that have happened at an ICE facility, where windows were shot at, and employees were threatened by protesters using their personal information.

Related links:

Leftist Terrorism: Threats and Violence Against ICE and Private Sector Companies

August 19th Issue of The New American

