Three More Women Sue Molester Epstein’s $577M Estate, Assets Listed

The estate of deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein faces lawsuits from at least six victims now that three more claim the sex-trafficking, Deep-State financier molested and otherwise abused them.

Even worse, one of the three latest claims that Epstein, found dead in his jail cell on August 10, raped her while he was serving a jail term in Florida after he pleaded guilty to a state charge of child prostitution that required him to register as a sex offender.

The plaintiffs are not named in the lawsuits, which seek unspecified damages.

Pattern Followed

Filed yesterday in Manhattan, the Associated Press reported, the lawsuits accuse Epstein of rape and other sex assaults.

Two of the women were 17 and one was 20 when Epstein assaulted them, the lawsuits allege. All three “were also coerced into giving Epstein sexual massages for years.”

Reported AP:

The allegation that he kept on preying on women even as he had to report to jail every night added yet another disturbing twist to the story, underscoring what his accusers have long been saying — that his 13-month stint behind bars, worked out in a secret agreement with federal prosecutors, was a sham.

Epstein’s “jail time” permitted him to spend six days a week, 12 hours a day, at his office.

And he followed the same pattern he used with other victims, AP reported, dangling money and connections to lure them into his web of vice, rape, and abuse.

An Epstein recruiter persuaded one of the 17-year-olds who wanted to be a dancer to teach a class at his home, her lawsuit alleges. The incentive was Epstein’s connection to the top dance companies in New York, and so on her third visit, nude massages and $300 payments began, along with “continued assaults against her through 2010.”

Epstein victimized the other 17-year-old after he vowed to help with an eating disorder and pay for surgeries, AP reported of the lawsuit, which “said Epstein was serving his jail sentence, which allowed him to go to work each day, when he corresponded with her to obtain sexually explicit photographs of herself and a female relative.”

It said Epstein then convinced her to join the company where he worked, only to cause her to engage in commercial sex acts with Epstein at his “work release” office that included sexual intercourse.

“Jeffrey Epstein, through his brazen and powerful organization, was quite literally able to commit federal sex trafficking offenses at his work release office, during his jail sentence,” the lawsuit said.

The woman continued to have sex with Epstein in New York, AP reported of the lawsuit, even as he wore an electronic ankle monitor. Even more bizarre, Epstein exploited the leftist liberalization of marriage laws to commit immigration fraud.

The woman continued to have sex with Epstein through 2014, months after Epstein convinced her to get married to a woman who recruited other females for him because the woman otherwise could not remain in the United States, the lawsuit said.

The 20-year-old alleges another of Epstein’s victims recruited her, in keeping with his practice of turning victims into procurers, as alleged in the federal indictment he faced when he supposedly hanged himself in his cell.

The woman agreed to Epstein’s massage deal because she was “very poor,” AP reported, and wanted to help support her mother.

Other Lawsuits

The estate also faces a lawsuit from two anonymous women who filed a $100 million claim, and yet another from victim Jennifer Araoz, who spoke at length about Epstein’s perverted predations for NBC News and the New York Times.

Araoz also sued Ghislaine Maxwell, whom she accused of being the madame of Epstein’s harem of sex-trafficked girls. Maxwell also abused the girls, court papers say.

As for what money and assets is available to settle the lawsuits, court papers say his estate is $577 million. Epstein signed a will two days before he died.

Epstein’s massive estate, Fox Business reported, includes the following:

• $194.9 million in hedge funds and equities

• $112.6 million in myriad business investments

• $56.5 million in cash

• $14.3 million in fixed-income investments

• $85.4 million isles in the U.S. Virgin Islands

• $55.9 million home in Manhattan;

• $17.2 million ranch in New Mexico

• $12.3 million mansion in Palm Beach, Florida,

• $8.6 million apartment in Paris

• $18 million in jets, cars, and boats

Photo of Epstein's Upper East Side Manhattan townhouse: AP Images