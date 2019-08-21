ICE, CBP Collar Sex Criminals; County in N.C. Released 22 Thugs Despite Detainers

No matter how hard they try, immigration authorities can’t seem to keep previously deported illegal-alien sex offenders out of the country.

If border agents aren’t catching them at the border trying to cross illegally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is tracking them down. In some cases, they got by the Border Patrol and settled for a long stay, and perhaps, another shot at raping a child or woman. In other cases, leftist law-enforcement officials released them despite a detainer from ICE.

ICE announced that one sex criminal was captured and another sentenced last week — the first released from a jail in North Carolina despite a detainer — while Customs and Border Protection rounded up the usual suspects at the border.

Along with its announcments on the apprehended illegal-alien sex criminals, ICE released a list of nearly two-dozen thugs released in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, this year after the agency issued detainers.

Mexican and Honduran Child Rapists

On August 16, ICE reported, 40-year-old child rapist Martin Mejia Ramos was sentenced to four years in federal prison for re-entering the country, having been deported in 2013. On May 19, the pervert pleaded guilty to re-entering the country after an aggravated felony conviction, the agency reported.

Ramos recrossed the border in 2015, ICE reported, but cops nailed him in a traffic stop on January 30 in New Caney, Texas, about 30 miles north of Houston. Not surprisingly, the rapist provided a false address. “His residence was near a community swimming pool, elementary school, middle school, high school and nursery school,” ICE reported, a fact that suggests Ramos wasn’t here “to do the jobs Americans won’t do.”

Reported ICE:

At the hearing, the court heard that in 2007, Ramos was convicted in Los Angeles, California, for continuous sexual abuse and lewd act upon a child. He was ordered to serve six years in prison and required to register as a sex offender for life. He was removed from the country in 2013.

In that case, Ramos had engaged in more than three sexual acts with a 7-year-old with whom he was residing. The victim claimed Ramos had touched her vagina on multiple occasions and exposed himself to her. A physical examination revealed irritation in her vagina. His hair was also found in that area. Ramos had told her not to tell anyone and threatened to hit her if she did.

Ramos had six other convictions, three of which were driving under the influence of alcohol. In one instance, he caused a traffic accident with two other vehicles. His blood alcohol was more than twice the legal limit.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 9, ICE reported, agents arrested the previously deported 33-year-old Oscar Pacheco, a fine fellow from Honduras charged with first-degree rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

ICE was forced to mount a manhunt for Pacheco because the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office released him after his arrest on June 14 on the rape and child-molestation charges. The office ignored a detainer issued on June 15.

ICE’s list of 22 illegal-alien criminals loosed upon unsuspecting, law-abiding citizens despite detainers includes 10 Hondurans, two of them previously deported. The sheriff’s department released two of the Honduran illegals twice after ignoring two ICE detainers on each. One was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Both had deportation orders, and both are at large.

Among the sex fiends, one was a 31-year-old Honduran, previously deported in 2009 and arrested in Mecklenburg for sex crimes in February, but then released. The county also freed a 40-year-old Guatemalan illegal who was arrested for rape and indedent liberties with a child in October 2018. ICE collared both in March, no thanks to the county sheriff in Mecklenburg.

In January, the sheriff’s department released a 30-year-old Mexican it arrested in December 2018 for child molestation. ICE caught him, thankfully, in April.

The sheriff’s department also thought it would be a good idea to release a Honduran and previously deported Guatemalan who were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and intent to kill. Both thugs are still at large.

At the Border

Meanwhile, on August 15 in Falfurrias, Texas, about 80 miles southwest of Corpus Christi, agents nailed 10 illegals trying to sneak past an immigration checkpoint, CBP reported. One of the subjects turned out to be a child molester arrested in Wyoming, Michigan, in 2016.

Agents collared an MS-13 member in a group of 12 illegals caught the day before in Rio Grande City.

In the Tucson Border Sector on August 12, agents arrested a previously deported child abuser who had recrossed the border.