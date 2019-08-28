Giuffre: Time for Andrew to Confess. Sex Slaves Had Revolting Encounter With Simpsons Creator

Virginia Giuffre was among the many women who spoke at yesterday’s hearing in Manhattan to dismiss the federal sex-trafficking indictment against the deceased convicted sex offender and Deep-State financier Jeffrey Epstein.

But Giuffre also delivered a message to Prince Andrew, Duke of York, eighth in the line of succession to the British Crown. He is one of the men, she alleges, with whom Epstein forced her to have sex.

After yesterday’s hearing, where a long line of Epstein’s abusers detailed his terrible crimes and said his death cheated them of their day in court, Giuffre said it was time for the duke to confess.

Authorities claim Epstein hanged himself on August 10 in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where he was being held on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Fess Up, Andrew

Outside the courtroom, the 35-year-old Giuffre, who claims Epstein ordered her to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, spoke to reporters.

“He knows what he’s done and he can attest to that,” Giuffre said, the Guardian reported. “He knows exactly what he’s done, and I hope he comes clean about it.”

Reported the New York Post:

The Duke has denied the allegations, with Buckingham Palace officially saying he “deplores the exploitation of any human being.”

Yet lawyer Brad Edwards said there was a difference between “bland statements” and answering questions under oath.

“I have personally extended that invitation to Prince Andrew multiple times,” Edwards said. “We are ready and we have a lot of questions for him.”

Among those questions might be why Andrew shows up in a photograph with Giuffre, his arm around her, with Ghislaine Maxwell, accused not only of being Epstein’s procurer but also of abusing Epstein’s victims.

More than 2,000 pages of court documents fom the defamation case that Giuffre filed in 2015 against Maxwell, released the day before Epstein supposedly hanged himself, detail a horrid tale of rape and sexual abuse in which Andrew figures prominently.

But even worse for the 59-year-old British royal, second son of the Queen and little brother to Prince Charles, first in the line of succession, is an affidavit in Giuffre’s lawsuit and flight logs unearthed by the Daily Mail that support Giuffre’s claims.

Did He or Didn’t He

On August 10, the Miami Herald reported that Giuffre alleged that Epstein “loaned” her to Andrew three times. Maxwell “asked Giuffre to have sex with Prince Andrew in Maxwell’s London apartment,” the newspaper reported. That’s where the photo of the two was taken with Maxwell in the background. “Giuffre said she had sex with the prince at three separate ‘geographical locations,’” the newspaper reported.

The affidavit that puts Andrew and Giuffre together on multiple occasions came from David Rodgers, Epstein’s pilot, who claimed that Andrew flew with Giuffre twice in 2001, and otherwise flew many times on the Lolita Express, as Epstein’s jet was called.

On one of those flights, April 11, 2001, he said, Giuffre and Andrew flew to the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned a private isle, Little St. James.

Andrew was in the United States about that time days before the flight, palace records show, and by April 15, was in the Bahamas with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters. Palace records, the Mail reported, do not show his whereabouts between April 11 and April 15.

“The duke was there for one night,” Giuffre claims.

The duke, again, denies having sex with Giuffre, forced or otherwise.

Simpsons Creator

Yet another bigwig who showed up in the Giuffre documents is Simpson’s creator Matt Groening. Giuffre’s claims about Groening, which record doings on a flight on the Lolita, do not involve sex but are somewhat revolting.

“I was so excited, as I loved watching his show and acted like a star struck fan,” Giuffre claims.

Then came the tough part:

I was enjoying our conversation, when Jeffrey insisted that I give Matt a foot massage throughout the duration of the short flight. I never turned down a client but when I saw the shape of his feet, I nearly threw up at the thought of having to touch them. He had yellow crusty toenails that even someone with a chainsaw would’ve had troubles cutting through and then there was the puffy balls of leftover pieces of sock wedged between the crevices of his sweaty toes, now that was the real icing on the cake for me, no way could I attempt this I thought. Then I had an idea. I went to the back of the plane and rinsed a wash cloth in warm, soapy water and returned for his dreaded foot massage but not before attempting to clean them first.

All was well, however, after Groening gave Giuffre autographed sketches of Homer and Bart.

Photo: Thorne1983 / Wikimedia Commons