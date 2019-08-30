Illegal-alien Sex Offenders, Traffickers Keep Feds Busy

Try as they might, the Border Patrol just can’t seem to stop the entry of illegal-alien rapists and child molesters. And when they aren’t caught at the border, they’re often caught in heartland America, having continued their terrible crimes against women and children.

In Weber County, Utah, U.S. Marshals collared an illegal-alien sex fiend, who should have been deported nine years ago, while border agents nailed four of them last week, all previously deported, as per usual.

Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement extradited a Mexican sex-trafficker who operated in the United States for years and was finally arrested in Mexico in February.

Utah Bust, Mexican Sex Trafficker

The arrest in Utah would be shocking were it not routine, involving as it does an illegal-alien who was not deported when he should have been, which allowed him to continue abusing the same little girl for some time after the deportation order.

On Tuesday, KUTV in Salt Lake City reported, the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 41-year-old Elmer Castro, a Salvadoran, who is suspected of raping and abusing a five-year-old girl in Ogden, about 43 miles due north of Salt Lake City, beginning in 2008.

He molested the girl for seven years until 2015, the station reported. Authorities ordered Castro deported in 2010 but somehow he remained here.

Reported KUTV:

A warrant for Castro’s arrest was issued on July 25 for charges of sodomy and sexual abuse of a child. Ogden police are said to have requested assistance from the marshals service to help locate Castro.

Deputies tracked him to a residence in the area of 1400 N. Washington Blvd. in Ogden. A Google Maps search for the provided address shows a mobile home park around the corner from Lincoln Elementary School, which is located at 550 East Canfield Drive.

Marshals service deputies arrested Castro at the residence “without incident” and he was booked into Weber County Jail. ICE will remove Castro from the country “upon disposition of his current criminal case,” the press release states.

Meanwhile, ICE extradited Joe Melendez-Rojas, a sex-trafficking suspect collared in Mexico in February. The 18-count indictment against Melendez-Rojas, the agency reported, includes conspiracy, sex trafficking of a minor, interstate prostitution, alien smuggling, and money-laundering conspiracy.

The indictment alleges that his five co-defendants, all relatives, “smuggled young women and girls from Mexico into the United States, where they were forced to work as prostitutes in New York City and elsewhere. The defendants conspired to launder the proceeds of their sex-trafficking and prostitution activities to conceal the illicit nature of the proceeds.”

At the Border

Along the border from Texas to California, border agents arrested four sex fiends and two gang members, Customs and Border Protection reported.

On Monday near Nogales, Arizona, border agents collared yet another previously deported pervert. Thirty-year-old Javier Maldonado-Gomez is a Honduran illegal who was convicted of statutory rape in Gwinnet County, Georgia, in 2013. After five years in the slammer, authorities deported him in January.

Last week, agents caught another sex offender in Clifton, about 170 miles northeast of Tucson. Zacarias Bautista-Emiliano, 32, who crossed the border in a pack of illegals, “had an extensive criminal history in the United States,” CBP reported, including “sexual crimes against a child in 2013.” The agency didn’t report when he was deported, but it couldn’t have been too long ago given his conviction date.

In Garland, Texas, on Sunday, about 18 miles northeast of Dallas, the story was the same. Agents caught Francisco W. Rodriguez-Garcia, 35, a Mexican illegal convicted in 2005 for felony aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14. The Mexican sex pervert spent nine years in prison and was deported back to Mexico in 2014. But once again, he didn’t get the message, and so now American taxpayers have yet another illegal-alien criminal they will feed and house.

Meanwhile, agents nailed a 38-year-old Mexican illegal in Calexico, California, CBP reported. Francisco Mancedo-Vargas is a previously deported sex offender deported just 12 weeks ago. He served seven years in Texas for molesting a child.

Since October, agents in the El Centro Border Sector, where Mancedo-Vargas was caught, have arrested 20 sex offenders, the agency reported.

Agents in Laredo and Calexico also caught two gang members, one of them deported in 2014.

Image: FOTOKITA via iStock / Getty Images Plus