AOC, Pressley, Try to Raise Money for Antifa Terrorists Who Attacked Cops

Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, both Democrats, are raising money to support domestic terror against cops.

The two congresswoman have asked Twitter followers to donate funds for the legal defense of Antifa goons who attacked cops and peaceful “straight pride” protesters in Boston over the Labor Day weekend.

The pair is well known for hard-left, off-the-wall proposals and commentary, such as abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and in Cortez’s case, actually “occupying” airports and disrupting travel until the federal government meets her insane demands for open borders.

But the Twitter appeal for thug money is a new low even for them.

The March

Sponsored by Super Happy Fun America, the march on August 31 featured American flags, Trump 2020 signs, patriotic songs, and other visuals and messages that send the Left into a frothing rage, the Boston Herald reported.

Organizer John Hugo explained the event this way, the Herald reported: “Why is it that other people can have a pride parade and it’s considered OK, and they have about 2,000 LGBTQ events every year, but we want a few hours and they all get out and protest and give us the finger and swear at us? Give me a break.”

Hugo said the motivation behind the parade was to take a stand for free speech and demonstrate that the “oppressed majority” of straight Americans have just as much right to celebrate their sexuality as does the LGBTQ community.

“The people who demand tolerance are the most intolerant. That’s hypocrisy,” he said.

A homosexual from North Carolina told the Herald he “just wanted to exercise my free speech.”

“We do gay pride a lot, if people want to have a straight pride parade, by all means have it,” Dre Cron continued. “You love being straight? Just do it. Maybe this will be a historic moment, when I can hopefully give more people on the left some options other than being leftist.”

The Grand Marshall was homosexual Milo Yiannopoulos, who told the Herald the march was a “wonderful little first nudge backwards against this idea that people with average sexualities should be pushed into agreeing with things that most people don’t agree with.”

“I will stand for freedom,” he continued. “I will stand for your traditional Christian family values, even if I don’t always fit them myself.”

“White Supremacist”

Dressed in black and hiding behind masks, Antifa goons organized under the name Solidarity Against Hate attacked cops and the straight pride side, then blamed the victims, the Herald reported.

One of the thugs, Jon Crowley, proudly admitted what was afoot: “We’re covered in black so when we attack these guys we can’t be prosecuted,” he told the newspaper.

Crowley “told the Herald that he felt violence was the only way to deal with the people marching in the parade, which went from Copley Square to City Hall Plaza. ‘They are fascists, 100%. How else are you going to get them to shut up?’”

“During and after Saturday’s controversial Straight Pride Parade, 36 people were arrested and four police officers injured,” the Herald reported in a second story.

The Herald witnessed counter-protesters getting into altercations with police officers.... Cops said they used pepper spray after people threw so-called milkshakes at them — liquid concoctions that sometimes include chemicals — and that officers found handcuff keys and razor blades on some people they detained, according to published reports.

Yet AOC and Pressley backed the terrorists who attacked police.

“One way to support the local LGBTQ community impacted by Boston’s white supremacist parade?” AOC tweeted. “Contribute to the Bail Fund for the activists who put themselves on the line protecting the Boston community.”

Tweeted Pressley, “Join me right now in making a contribution TY to the allies & accomplices who stood in the gap & laid their bodies on the line today in affront #LGBT hate march. To everyone feeling unseen & vulnerable today...we got you. Equitable outrage. Our destinies & freedoms are tied.”

Though AOC claimed that the event was “white supremacist,” Super Happy Fun America’s website prominently features several black supporters.

Domestic Terrorists

One of Antifa’s latest outrages was attacking homosexual journalist Andy Ngo in Portland, Oregon, when he tried to cover one of their “counterprotests.”

Antifa thugs have also attacked U.S. Marines and threatened Fox talker Tucker Carlson and showed up outside his home to terrorize his family.

In late July, Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana introduced a resolution that would designate Antifa as a terror outfit.

In 2016, the FBI classified Antifa’s activities as “domestic terrorist violence.”

Photo: AP Images