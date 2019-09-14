Epstein Flew With 11-, 12-Year-Old Girls, Ducked Sex Offender Travel Notice

Deceased Wall Street financier Jeffrey Epstein (shown) wasn’t merely interested in girls who were 16 or 17 years old, newly-released government documents show. His tastes also ran even younger to girls just 11 or 12.

Under federal indictment for sex-trafficking girls as young as 14, Deep-Stater Epstein hanged himself, authorities claim, on August 10 in his jail cell at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

The death was suspicious to say the least, but Epstein’s sexual tastes aren’t much of a mystery at all. Epstein’s victims say he was an out-of-control pervert.

Now, more evidence has surfaced that shows just what Epstein got away with despite being a registered sex offender.

Air Traffic Controller Talked

The latest documents surfaced in a Freedom of Information request from Muckrock, a website that specializes in unearthing and publishing government records, CNBC reported in its account.

Two of those divulge just how bad Epstein was, and just how willing he was to flaunt the law.

The more important is a summary of the conversation between a special investigator for the U.S. Marshal’s Service and an air traffic controller at Cyril E. King airport in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein parked the Lolita Express.

A reporter for the Miami Herald, the USMS précis dated July 10 says, gave the investigator the air traffic controller’s phone number. The reporter told the air traffic controller the investigator would call.

[The controller] stated she has seen EPSTEIN get off the plane with young girls. [She] recalled two specific times with the first being two girls who appeared to be eleven (11) to twelve (12) years old with white skin. [She] stated another time a girl looked to be sixteen (16) maybe seventeen (17) or eighteen (18) and appeared to be of mixed race. [She] stated the dates of these occurrences were between June/ July of 2018 through November of 2018. [She] stated she started working at STT in April of 2018 and was fully qualified after May so it was after that. She only worked on STT for about one (1) year.

SST is the federal code for the King airport.

The air traffic controller told the marshal that Epstein was about 50 yards away when she and others observed him, “but they were using binoculars to look.”

The controller did not know who was on the flight with Epstein.

Another newly released report from the Marshals Service, this one dated July 13, shows that marshals were concerned about Epstein’s international jet setting given his status as a registered sex offender.

On March 15, that report says, Epstein visited the Department of Justice office on the island to speak to the Sex Offender Registery’s coordinator, and then signed a “Notification of Duty to Report travel.”

Four days later, that office notified marshals that Epstein would head to France that day, March 19, and stay through March 29. But that itinerary, apparently, was a lie, the document shows.

No other countries are listed on the notification form. According to a public website that tracks flight activity EPSTEIN traveled on March 22, 2019 to Vienna, Austria and on March 27, 2019 to Monaco. These countries are not listed on the notification form.

Based on the above information, an MS04 investigation has been initiated to determine if EPSTEIN is in violation of 18 USC 2250 (b) regarding his failure to report international travel.

Not reporting that travel violated Megan’s law, which requires that “all International Travel Notices must be completed and submitted by your local sex offender registry,” the USMS website says.

French Twitter Appeal

In other news about the powerful Deep-State moneyman, French national police tweeted an appeal for Epstein’s victims to step forward and tell their stories, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

French cops interviewed three victims already.

Epstein, AP noted, “maintained an apartment at a luxury Paris address near the Arc de Triomphe,” and French police are “broadly probing possible charges of rape of minors 15 and older, sexual aggression and criminal association.”

Any suspects turned up thus far are unnamed, AP reported, and police are looking not just for victims but French citizens who abetted Epstein’s crimes.

Epstein’s top accomplice was British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who not only procured girls for Epstein but also abused them herself, affidavits in a lawsuit filed by victims Virginia Giuffre allege.

Giuffre alleges that Epstein and Maxwell “loaned” her to Prince Andrew for immoral purposes, a charge the British royal denies. He was a regular passenger on Epstein’s sex plane.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP