Top Democrat Moneyman Buck Arrested in Sex, Drug Case

Police have finally arrested and charged Ed Buck, the Democrat bagman and homosexual pervert long suspected of overdosing black homosexuals in his apartment.

Once tight as a tick with top California Democrats and a donor to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, Buck faces multiple felonies in connection with injecting and overdosing a man with crystal methamphetamine on September 11.

Court documents say Buck, 65, is a “violent sexual predator.”

Two black homosexual men have died in Buck’s apartment, which police found strewn with sex toys and drug paraphernalia after the first of those deaths.

The Charges

Prosecutors charged Buck with three felonies, the arrest warrant shows: battery with serious bodily injury, sale/offer to sell/transportation of a controlled substance, and maintaining for selling or using [a] controlled substance.

His latest victim barely survived an overdose, prosecutors allege. That crime on September 11 invited the battery charge.

The statement of facts filed in L.A. County Superior Court depicts an out-of-control sex fiend with appetites similar to those of Jeffrey Epstein, the Deep State financier who suspiciously “hanged himself” while under indictment for sex trafficking.

Buck, the court papers say, is a “violent, dangerous sexual predator” who “mainly preys on men made vulnerable by addiction and homelessness”:

Using the bait of narcotics, money, and shelter, the defendant lures these vulnerable victims to his home. From his home, in a position of power, Buck manipulates his victims into participating in his sexual fetishes. These fetishes include supplying and personally administering dangerously large doses of narcotics to his victims.

Buck’s aggressive and malevolent behavior led to the death of two men in Buck’s apartment, Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean. Not deterred by the senseless deaths of Moore and Dean, the defendant nearly killed a third victim last week. The defendant's predatory acts and conscious disregard for human life must be stopped.

The 13-page filing details Moore’s death and what cops found at that grim scene: “Narcotics paraphernalia, including 24 hypodermic needles, five glass narcotics smoking pipes, methamphetamine, and sex toys were located in the apartment. The needles and drugs were found in a tool box.”

But 26-year-old Moore’s death didn’t stop Buck’s predations, the court papers allege. Dean, 55, died next on January 7, but “still not deterred despite two deaths in his apartment, Buck persisted in his malevolent behavior. On or about September 4, 2019, Buck personally and deliberately administered a dangerously large dose of methamphetamine to Joe Doe.”

Doe left the apartment to seek help, the statement of facts alleges, but returned on September 11. “On that date, shockingly, Buck again personally and intentionally injected two dangerously large doses of methamphetamine into Doe.”

Buck “refused to render aid to Doe, but rather thwarted Doe’s attempts to get help. Doe eventually fled the apartment and called 911 from a nearby gas station.”

Amazingly, prosecutors still don’t know the “full scope of his consistent malicious behavior,” although it includes “hundreds of photographs, taken in Defendant Buck’s residence, of men in compromising positions. It is only a matter of time before another one of these vulnerable young men dies of an overdose.”

Prosecutors asked for bail of $4 million.

Buck the One to Thank

In January, after the second young black man died in Buck’s apartment, Jermaine Gagnon, a black male prostitute, offered a detailed account, The New American reported at the time, for Daily Mail TV of the Democrat donor’s sex perversions. Buck, he said, nearly killed him.

Buck trolled homosexual dating websites to find men to ply with drugs and pay for sex, Gagnon said. Buck injected Gagnon with crystal meth on two separate occasions. “I really thought I was the next person that was going to be dead at Ed Buck's house,” he told the Daily Mail. “I felt death walked into my soul.”

Victim Moore wrote in a notebook that Buck addicted him to drugs. “I’ve become addicted to drugs and the worst one at that,” the Los Angeles Times reported about Moore’s notes. “Ed Buck is the one to thank, he gave me my first injection of chrystal [sic] meth.”

Unsurprisingly, some top Democrats who received the sex fiend’s money returned it or donated it to charities. Obama and Clinton are mum on the matter, Fox News reported.

Moore’s mother, LaTisha Nixon, the Times reported, has sued Buck for wrongful death.

2010 photo of Ed Buck: AP Images