Software Activist Resigns From MIT After Defending Epstein, Pedophilia

A famed software activist stepped down from a prominent MIT position after a series of his writings were made public in which he defended Jeffrey Epstein, the financier, convicted sex offender, and accused sex trafficker who was found dead of an ostensible suicide in his jail cell last month.

Richard Stallman (shown), best known as an advocate for free software (software distributed under terms that allow users to run, change, adapt, or repurpose it), resigned as a “visiting scientist” at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL) after it was made known that he called one of Epstein’s victims “entirely willing.”

Stallman made the announcement on his blog, writing “I am resigning effective immediately from my position in CSAIL at MIT. I am doing this due to pressure on MIT and me over a series of misunderstandings and mischaracterizations.” He simultaneously stepped down from his roles as president and board director at the Free Software Foundation, which he founded in 1985.

Mechanical engineer and MIT alum Selam Jie Gano published emails Stallman sent to a MIT CSAIL mailing list earlier this month. In the emails, Stallman tried to defend the reputation of deceased MIT professor Marvin Minsky, whom Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with during a trip to the Virgin Islands when she was 17.

Stallman wrote that Giuffre likely “presented herself to him as entirely willing.”

“I’ve concluded from various examples of accusation inflation that it is absolutely wrong to use the term ‘sexual assault’ in an accusation,” Stallman added.

In another Stallman MIT CSAIL email published by Gano, the free software advocate opined: “I think it is morally absurd to define ‘rape’ in a way that depends on minor details such as which country it was in or whether the victim was 18 years old or 17.”

One person on the chain whose name was redacted responded to Stallman: “Let's stop grasping at straws to defend our friends, and instead listen to the women who were harmed.”

CSAIL director Daniela Rus sent the department an email informing them of Stallman’s departure:

Dear CSAIL colleagues,

I am writing to let you know that today Richard Stallman submitted his resignation from the lab, effective immediately. In the weeks ahead, we will work with him to come up with a transition plan.

We thank him for his technical contributions to the lab, to the free-software movement, and to the wider computer-science community over the decades.

Recent events have also prompted me and other senior leadership at the lab to focus on having a discussion on how we can improve the ways we respectfully work with one another in this community. This includes ongoing conversations about the future of the CSAIL-related listserv.

My team will continue to keep the community informed of our progress.

Daniela Rus

This wasn’t the first time Stallman made controversial comments. A look at his blog shows a history of defending pedophilia and child pornography and calling for their legalization.

“This ‘child pornography’ might be a photo of yourself or your lover that the two of you shared. It might be an image of a sexually mature teenager that any normal adult would find attractive. What’s heinous about having such a photo?” he wrote in 2011.

In 2003: “I think that everyone age 14 or above ought to take part in sex, though not indiscriminately. (Some people are ready earlier.)”

Also in 2003, he wrote about a judge who argued that repealing anti-sodomy laws would lead to the legalization of “prostitution, adultery, necrophilia, bestiality, possession of child pornography, and even incest and pedophilia.”

“All of these acts should be legal as long as no one is coerced,” Stallman responded. “They are illegal only because of prejudice and narrowmindedness.”

And in 2013: “There is little evidence to justify the widespread assumption that willing participation in pedophilia hurts children.”

MIT has faced scrutiny since an exposé by Ronan Farrow at The New Yorker revealed that MIT Media Lab continued receiving considerable donations from Epstein after his sex offender conviction — and took measures to keep the contributions secret.

As Farrow writes:

In September, 2014, [MIT Media Lab Director Joi] Ito wrote to Epstein soliciting a cash infusion to fund a certain researcher, asking, “Could you re-up/top-off with another $100K so we can extend his contract another year?” Epstein replied, “yes.” Forwarding the response to a member of his staff, Ito wrote, “Make sure this gets accounted for as anonymous.” Peter Cohen, the M.I.T. Media Lab’s Director of Development and Strategy at the time, reiterated, “Jeffrey money, needs to be anonymous. Thanks.”

Ito went so far as to call Epstein “Voldermort,” or “he who must not be named.” Internal records show that Epstein helped secure $7.5 million for the media labs, including a $2 million donation from Bill Gates.

As a result of the New Yorker piece, Ito resigned. MIT President Rafael Reif ordered an independent investigation into the matter that found that Reif himself took part in hiding Epstein’s donations. The MIT president has faced calls to step down.

As TNA previously reported, Epstein had extensive ties to the scientific and academic community, spending $20 million a year on his “salon of brilliant scientists” so that they could freely “engage in whatever kind of cutting-edge research might attract their fancy.”

Of course, nothing in this world is free. And it appears MIT is learning that accepting money from corrupt sources can come back to haunt you.

Photo of Richard Stallman: Giovanni.gvnn

