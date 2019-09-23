CNN: Epstein Threatened To Sue Prince Andrew’s Ex Over Pedo Remark

Prince Andrew denies that he had sex with or abused Virginia Giuffre, who appeared on NBC’s Dateline on Friday to repeat her claims about the prince.

Giuffre, the victim of Wall Street sex pervert Jeffrey Epstein, alleged that he loaned her to Andrew for sex when she was 17 years old, an arrangement set up by Ghislaine Maxwell, who is suspected of procuring Giuffre and other girls for Epstein.

Under federal indictment for sex-trafficking when jail officials found him dead on August 10, Epstein was fast friends with Andrew. Andrew was a frequent flier on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” in the early 2000s, and remained friends with the Deep State financier despite his sex-crime conviction and registration as a sex offender in 2008.

Not until 2011, CNN divulged yesterday, did Andrew end the friendship. Epstein, who wasn’t as powerful as he apparently thought he was, threatened to sue the prince’s former spouse, Sarah Ferguson.

So Epstein’s record as a convicted sex offender didn’t much bother Andrew. Only when the sociopath went after the prince’s ex-wife with lawyers did the friendship end.

Epstein Angry, Sarah Calls Him a Pedo

Three sources told CNN that Epstein “grew irate” in February 2011 when the New York Post published a photograph of him and Andrew in Central Park. The front page headlines? “Randy Andy With NYC Sex Creep.” And then, “Prince & Perv.”

The piece didn’t do much for Andrew’s reputation given Epstein’s criminal record.

Next month, on March 7, Ferguson, the Duchess of York, confessed to accepting $24,000 from the registered sex offender “to help pay an employee to whom she owed money.” Why she didn’t borrow the money from her own family, her husband, or former in-laws is unexplained.

“On the advice of her publicist, James Henderson,” CNN reported, “the Duchess gave an interview to London's Evening Standard in which she expressed extreme contrition for her lack of judgment by accepting the funds from Epstein.”

“I abhor pedophilia,” she told the newpaper. For good measure, she told the newspaper she knew nothing about Epstein’s rapes and abuse.

Epstein was furious and threatened a defamation lawsuit if Ferguson didn’t retract the pedophilia remark, CNN reported, and one of Epstein’s legal torpedoes sent a similarly demanding letter.

Ferguson’s attorneys told her not to retract.

The whole matter ended when the publicity man Epstein hired to handle the blow up was forced to sue the sex pervert for unpaid bills, and the British lawyer Epstein hired, Paul Tweed, “stopped working on the matter after ‘my advices were not acceptable to Epstein.’”

“In a bit of irony, while the incident marked the end of the relationship between Epstein and Prince Andrew, it also led to a friendship between Tweed and the former royal couple,” CNN reported. “Tweed was photographed last week golfing with Prince Andrew,” and Ferguson was “so impressed by his tenacity in 2011 she wound up hiring him a few years later.”

Not the Only Photo

Problem for Andrew is, he was a little late in ending his friendship with the convicted sex fiend. And the photo of him and Epstein walking in Central Park, of course, isn’t the only damning evidence that shows just how close Andrew was to Epstein.

Though Andrew denies having sex with Giuffre, a now-famous, damning photo in which the prince’s arm is wrapped around her bare waist, with a grinning Maxwell behind them, at least proves he had phsyical contact with the now 36-year-old.

Giuffre, of course, says she got more than a friendly squeeze and a pic with the prince. Epstein, she says, loaned her to Andrew for a sex romp.

In the interview with Dateline, she said that Maxwell, who procured Epstein’s victims, they allege, flatly told her that she expected her “to do for him what you do for Epstein.”

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Giuffre said. “I couldn’t believe that even royalty were involved.”

As for whether the prince did what Giuffre says, Buckingham Palace repeated that “it is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

That is the same statement it published after flight logs and another affidavit from the Giuffre lawsuit showed that the prince frequently flew on Epstein’s sex jet.