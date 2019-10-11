Clinton Campaign Tried to Shut Down Weinstein Story, Ronan Farrow Says

Harvey Weinstein had Hillary Clinton’s team reach out to journalist Ronan Farrow in an attempt to pull the plug on his groundbreaking article covering the sexual-assault allegations against the disgraced film producer, Farrow reveals in his upcoming book, Catch and Kill.

Clinton publicist Nick Merrill e-mailed Farrow about the story in 2017, the son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow recounts in his book, of which the Hollywood Reporter obtained a preview copy.

At the time, Farrow was working on his Weinstein exposé, which detailed over a dozen accusations of sexual assault or harassment against the Miramax founder and prominent Democrat donor. Farrow was simultaneously trying to arrange an interview with Clinton for a book he was writing on foreign policy.

When Merrill learned about Farrow’s work on Weinstein, he contacted the Hollywood mogul, who then had Merrill write back to Farrow, telling him that his “big story” was a “concern for us.”

Weinstein donated $20,000 to Hillary Clinton’s campaigns since she first ran for U.S. Senate in 1999. In September of 2017, a mere month before Farrow’s article was published by the New Yorker, Weinstein wrote to ex-NBC News president Deborah Turness (who now runs NBC News International) to propose a Hillary Clinton docuseries.

“Your Hillary doc series sounds absolutely stunning,” Turness replied.

After the accusations against Weinstein came to light, Clinton issued a statement condemning her longtime donor.

“I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein,” the statement read. “The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

She also said she would donate the campaign money received from Weinstein to charity.

Farrow, who in another exposé last month revealed that MIT received donations from Jeffrey Epstein after his sex offender conviction and tried to keep them secret, was an NBC employee when his Weinstein exposé was published but has said that the network did not want to run with his reporting, which is why he turned to the New Yorker.

In Catch and Kill, Farrow writes that Weinstein used former NBC anchor Matt Lauer as a “pressure point” to kill unfavorable reporting on his own scandals.

Lauer, former co-host of the Today show, was fired in November 2017 following a slew of allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

“Weinstein made it known to the network that he was aware of Lauer's behavior and capable of revealing it,” Farrow writes. Weinstein reportedly got the information on Lauer from an executive at National Enquirer publisher American Media (AMI).

The Hollywood Reporter’s Marisa Guthrie summarized Farrow’s findings:

Citing anonymous sources at NBC and AMI, Farrow, 31, claims that Weinstein was using the Enquirer's accumulated dirt on the Today show star's alleged workplace misconduct to pressure NBC executives to kill Farrow's long-gestating Weinstein exposé. (Farrow includes a denial from NBC that a specific threat was ever communicated.)

Guthrie continued:

Farrow uncovers seven allegations of workplace sexual misconduct by Lauer that seem to contradict the network’s stance that management had no knowledge of his behavior as well as seven nondisclosure agreements — many with hush-money payouts — to accusers of Lauer and others at NBC. Multiple Lauer accusers, including the woman whose complaint to NBC’s human resources department resulted in the star’s ouster, tell their stories in detail.

NBC responded to the claim in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter:

NBC News was never contacted by AMI, or made aware in any way of any threats from them, or from anyone else, for that matter. And the idea of NBC News taking a threat seriously from a tabloid company about Matt Lauer is especially preposterous, since they already covered him with great regularity.

The network was criticized for commissioning a review of the Lauer scandal by in-house counsel Kim Harris rather than having an independent investigation performed.

Questions about NBC’s role in a possible Lauer coverup have led to speculation that Farrow has been banned from the network. In one passage from his book, the journalist said that his interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in October of 2017 didn’t go over well with company leadership, particularly because he hinted on-air that NBC had passed on the Weinstein story.

The segment “set off a firestorm at NBC,” Guthrie writes: “The moment they were off the air, Maddow’s phone rang, and Farrow could hear [MSNBC President Phil] Griffin screaming through the receiver.… Farrow believes that he is blacklisted from NBC News and MSNBC.”

Although NBC executives deny that Farrow is indeed blacklisted, the Hollywood Reporter cites sources from within the company that say their efforts to book him have been shut down.

1998 photo of Hillary Clinton and Harvey Weinstein: AP Images

Luis Miguel is a writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.