Trump Seeks to Slash U.S. Funding for UN by Over Half

President Donald Trump is looking for ways to slash U.S. taxpayer funding of the United Nations by at least 50 percent, according to administration sources cited in a news report that sparked headlines and globalist panic worldwide. The U.S. State Department has reportedly already been instructed to identify where the cuts should be made. Multiple UN bureaucracies may lose all U.S. funding. And other efforts to rein in the bloated UN, including widely anticipated executive orders, are also being pursued by the new White House.

Unsurprisingly, UN bureaucrats, establishment globalists at the Council on Foreign Relations, and neocon “Republicans in Name Only” (RINOs) in Congress are all freaking out about the news. Some globalist-minded lawmakers have even vowed to fight Trump on his proposed budget. On the other side, though, critics of the dictator-dominated UN warned that merely cutting the UN's budget was not enough to neutralize the threat it poses to humanity. Instead, UN opponents said, America must withdraw completely.

President Trump, who ran on an Americanist and anti-globalist platform, has long been critical of the UN, warning on the campaign trail that it was not a friend to freedom or America. And as multiple media outlets including The New American reported in late January, the administration promptly began working on a set of executive orders that are expected to drastically reduce the U.S. government's involvement in the UN and other international organizations. The draft orders also call for a comprehensive review of sovereignty-stealing UN treaties, with a view to restoring self-government.

Now the metaphorical rubber is starting to meet the road. According to a March 13 article in the globalist-minded establishment publication Foreign Policy, State Department officials have already been ordered to start finding places to cut more than 50 percent of U.S. funding to the UN. The pro-UN journalist, Column Lynch, cites establishment globalists warning about the possible effects. The writer also bemoans the supposedly “draconian” cuts to various UN programs ranging from the UN's militarized “peace” missions plagued by sexual abuse of children, to UN nuclear and vaccine schemes.

Currently, despite trillion-dollar deficits, the U.S. government sends more than $10 billion annually to the UN. Under Trump's plan, though, those numbers will be slashed, along with funding for the State Department, the foreign aid bureaucracy known as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and more. Apparently Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has given speeches at the Council on Foreign Relations revealing his affinity for globalism, is hoping to phase the cuts in gradually over a number of years. The proposed cuts are said to be so large that other UN member states would be unlikely to make up the difference.

The online Foreign Policy article, which, despite Trump's criticism of anonymous sources, relies on three alleged administration sources who remain unnamed, states that UN and European diplomats and bureaucrats have already been made aware of the plan. Precise figures on where the cuts will be, how steep the cuts to each agency will be, and so on, have not been released publicly yet. Apparently the budget cuts to foreign aid schemes and globalist institutions are aimed, at least in part, at helping Trump fulfill pledges to boost military and infrastructure spending.

But globalists, who have been hysterically shrieking about Trump's hostility to globalism since the primaries, are hoping to keep the U.S. government borrowing and printing huge sums to prop up the globalist world order. One such voice quoted in Foreign Policy was Richard Gowan, a self-styled UN expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations. He is based at the “Center on International Cooperation” at New York University, where he serves as associate director of the Managing Global Order program and writes frequently for the online magazine The Globalist. Gowan, a true globalist, claimed Trump's proposed cuts would cause “chaos.”

Among other examples, he pointed to the scandal-plagued UN “refugee” agency known as UNHCR, which identifies Third World migrants to ship to the United States and Europe at taxpayer expense. The agency received well over a third of its budget from American taxpayers and creditors last year, Gowan said, noting that cutting that contribution would “leave a gaping hole that other big donors would struggle to fill.” That UN agency has come under fire for many reasons, including brazen discrimination against Christians in Syria, who are most at risk of violence from jihadists.

“Multiply that across other humanitarian agencies, like the World Food Programme, and you are basically talking about the breakdown of the international humanitarian system as we know it,” complained Gowan. Of course, Americans, as the most generous people on the planet based on charitable giving, could easily cut the scandal-plagued, dictator-controlled UN out of the “international humanitarian system” and allow churches and charities to fill the void, assuming the UN actually performs a handful of useful functions somewhere. But to globalist and statist extremists seeking to empower the UN while undermining freedom and national sovereignty, such ideas are always out of the question.

Unfortunately for Americans hoping Trump would make good on his campaign pledges, globalist operatives in Congress are already plotting to undermine the administration's efforts to slow the flow of U.S. tax money to the anti-American UN. Globalist Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for example, ostensibly a Republican, was quoted in the Washington Examiner as saying that Trump's proposed cuts to the budget would “probably not” be able to get through Congress. While he dishonestly tried to blame Democrats, the Kentucky senator also admitted that he “personally” supports the bloated “diplomatic portion of the federal budget.”

Despite their globalist allies on both sides of the aisle in Congress, UN bureaucrats and “foreign dignitaries” are apparently getting ready for some cuts in U.S. aid. Especially vulnerable, media reports suggested, would be schemes such as the UN Population Fund, a pro-abortion outfit that was exposed helping the communist Chinese dictatorship perpetrate forced abortions to enforce Beijing's savage population-control policies. Also in the crosshairs will be funding to UN “climate change” programs, which Trump vowed on the campaign trail to “cancel.” The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which has repeatedly been caught brainwashing Arab children to wage constant war against Jews, also may face steep cuts.

Despite the whining by bureaucrats, globalists, and recipients of U.S. tax dollars, some critics say Trump's proposed budget cuts do not do nearly enough to deal with the UN problem. Indeed, even some former UN officials have called for the U.S. to withdraw from the UN. Citing rape of children by “peace” troops, impunity, crimes against humanity, and other atrocities by the UN, former UN staffer Pallavi Kakoti-McHugh said the U.S. government should ditch the UN entirely.

Art Thompson, the CEO of The John Birch Society, which has been working to “Get U.S. Out of the United Nations” for generations, said exiting the UN is crucial to preserve self-government. “Of course, the globalists will lament that any cuts will harm the poor, refugees, and downtrodden,” he said in an e-mailed statement. “Meanwhile the globalists’ agenda will proceed under the false premise that the UN does so much good that we cannot abandon it completely — yet that is what we are going to have to do if we mean to protect the independence of the American people and the sovereignty of our country to make our own decisions and chart our own course without interference from the UN.”

With Trump promising major cuts to make room for funding more useful and constitutional programs, and with the scandal-plagued UN constantly attacking both freedom and the United States, the battle over UN funding is likely to be epic. But as this magazine has documented conclusively over a period of decades, funding cuts will not be nearly enough to neutralize the growing threat posed by the UN to liberty, self-government, nationhood, Judeo-Christian values, peace, prosperity, free markets, and common sense. The UN is a dangerous tool of globalists and unsavory forces, and it is out of control — and it was designed to get even worse.

Instead of funding cuts and “reforms,” it is time for Congress to enact the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (H.R. 193) withdrawing from the UN completely. Only then can Americans rest easy knowing that the lawless UN is no longer a danger to their children, their freedom, their nation, and to humanity as a whole.

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Related articles:

Next on Trump's List: Rein in the UN Dictators Club

Top CFR Globalist Warns UN Will Get “Hammered” by Trump

Bill to Get U.S. Out of UN Introduced in New Congress

Global Effort Launched to “Repeal and Replace” United Nations

Congressman Mike Rogers Introduces Bill to Get U.S. Out of UN

Congress Planning to Defund UN as Critics Seek Full Withdrawal

#Brexit to #Amexit: Keep the Momentum Going!

After Equating Trump With ISIS, UN Freaks Out Over His Victory

U.S. Independence Attacked as Never Before by UN Interdependence

New UN Chief: Globalist, Socialist, Extremist

United Nations Exploits Pseudo-“Human Rights” to Attack U.S.

Philippines President Threatens to Withdraw From UN

Trump: "Americanism, Not Globalism, Will Be Our Credo”

The United Nations: On the Brink of Becoming a World Government

Sen. Rand Paul Would be “Happy to Dissolve” the UN