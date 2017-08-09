Official Says North Korean Missile Has “.00001 Percent Chance” of Getting Through Defenses

Guam’s Homeland Security Adviser George Charfauros told reporters on August 9 that Guam is protected by the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system that is permanently stationed at Andersen Air Force Base on the island. Charfauros assured Guam residents that the system is thoroughly capable of protecting them from the range ballistic missiles that North Korea has threatened to fire at the U.S. island territory.

“There’s .00001 percent chance of that missile getting through that layer,” Charfauros told reporters at a news conference, according to Guam-based Pacific Daily News.

Charfauros said in a statement posted on the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense Facebook page on August 9:

As of this morning, we have not changed our stance in confidence that the U.S. Department of Defense is monitoring this situation very closely and is maintaining a condition of readiness, daily. We will continue to keep the public updated on any changes or requests for action. For now, we advise the community to remain calm, remember that there are defenses in place for threats such as North Korea and to continue to remain prepared for all hazards.

Charfauros is in regular contact with the federal Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense, reported Good Morning America. He has not received any guidance that there is an imminent threat, reported Guam Homeland Security.

Photo of THAAD test launch

Related articles:

North Korea Tests Ballistic Missile Capable of Reaching U.S. Base on Guam

In Test That Will Send Message to N. Korea, U.S. Successfully Intercepts ICBM

Successful Test of THAAD Anti-missile System Offers Hope for U.S. Defense

South Korea Says North Korean ICBM Lacks Re-entry Capability

Aircraft Carriers Gather Off N. Korea; Pyongyang Tests Missile Able to Hit Ships

Recently Tested North Korean ICBM Said to be in Range of Most of U.S.

N. Korea Continues Missile Tests; U.S. Moves 3rd Carrier Strike Force to Western Pacific

North Korea Tests Another Missile, Says They Are Ready to Deploy

North Korea Threatens U.S. With “All Out War” and “Weekly Missile Tests”

North Korea Threatens to Attack U.S. Carrier Group; Detains U.S. Citizen

North Korea Warns of Nuclear Retaliation at Any Sign of U.S. “Aggression”

North Korea Admits Missile Launches Were Test of Possible Strike Against U.S.Bases in Japan