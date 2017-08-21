North Korea Attacks U.S.-South Korean Military Exercises and Makes Wild Threats

An editorial in North Korea’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper on August 20 sharply attacked the annual U.S.-South Korean Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint military exercise with South Korea. set to start on August 21. The North Koreans warned that the exercise will be “adding fuel to the fire” of already heightened tensions between Pyongyang and the United States and its allies.

The Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise involves 50,000 South Korean troops alongside 17,500 U.S. troops this year. The exercise was initiated in 1976 and is conducted annually during August or September. North Korea routinely denounces the exercise held each year, describing it as preparation for war.

The North Korean message in Rodong Sinmun used ominous language, “The Trump group's declaration of the reckless nuclear war exercises against the DPRK ... is a reckless behavior driving the situation into the uncontrollable phase of a nuclear war,” the editorial stated using the acronym for Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name.

The editorial described North Korea as the “strongest possessor” of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the U.S. mainland from anywhere.

“The Korean People’s Army is keeping a high alert, fully ready to contain the enemies. It will take resolute steps the moment even a slight sign of the preventive war is spotted,” it read. However, the editorial did not explain what it meant by “preventive war.”

It went on to state that “no one can guarantee that the exercise won’t evolve into actual fighting.

“If the United States is lost in a fantasy that war on the peninsula is at somebody else’s door far away from them across the Pacific, it is far more mistaken than ever.”

The strong rhetoric unleashed by the North Koreans was merely an extension of what has transpired in recent months, as the West has responded to North Korea's continued testing of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un escalated his rhetoric after the UN Security Council recently levied sanctions against his regime on August 5 as a punitive measure in response to Pyonyang’s two ballistic missile tests in July.

President Trump warned on August 8: “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

Trump explained the reason for his strong language by stating that Kim Jong-un has been “very threatening beyond a normal statement.”

Following Trump’s statement, a spokesman for the Korean People’s Army (KPA) told KCNA (the Korean Central News Agency) that it would carry out a pre-emptive operation if there were signs of U.S. provocation and threatened to fire a long-range missile against the U.S. base in Guam.

During a stopover in Guam on August 9, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged Americans to remain calm, saying he doesn’t believe there is “any imminent threat” from North Korea. Tillerson also defended Trump’s strongly worded comments, stating, “What the president is doing is sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jong Un can understand, because he doesn’t seem to understand diplomatic language. I think the president just wanted to be clear to the North Korean regime on the U.S.’s unquestionable ability to defend itself, will defend itself and its allies.”

We posed a question in an article on August 9 that focused on the war of words between North Korea and the United States: “Considering that North Korea is so technologically backward that it has difficulty in maintaining its electrical grid, can anyone believe that it poses any realistic military threat against the world’ greatest superpower?”

In that article, we noted that the usual explanation is that North Korea is a “rogue” state whose leader’s bravado exceeds his common sense. However, a better explanation was provided by The New American's foreign correspondent, Alex Newman, in the cover article (“North Korea: Globalist Pawn?”) for the August 21 print edition of this magazine:

Far from being “alone,” the communist regime in North Korea has had friends in high places from the beginning, and still does today. First and foremost, the regime is a puppet and close ally of the powerful communist dictatorship enslaving mainland China’s 1.3 billion people — a regime that is increasingly projecting its power globally.

Newman went on to write: “In summary, the regime in North Korea is best understood as a puppet of the regime in Beijing.”

The usual responses to North Korea’s sabre rattling and testing of ballistic missiles are both military and economic. We display a massive show of military might, such as the current exercise with South Korea and moving a third carrier strike force to the Western Pacific, supposedly to show the North Koreans that we mean business. The other response was exhibited by UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s actions at the UN to campaign for greater UN sanctions against the Pyongyang regime. However, such an action merely plays into the hands of the globalists who seek to use manufactured crises such as the ongoing tensions between Pyongyang and Washington to empower the UN.

As Newman noted in his article:

So while the facts do not suggest North Korea is harmless — far from it — they do suggest that expecting to use the UN, Beijing, or both to somehow “deal” with the threat of North Korea is an absurd proposition at best. Indeed, as the evidence shows, the UN and Beijing are two of the key powers responsible for creating the North Korea threat in the first place. Instead, simply pulling the US government out of the UN and defunding it, along with stopping the subsidies to Kim’s murderous regime, would do more damage to Pyongyang than anything attempted thus far.

We recommend reading the entire article to gain a greater understanding of the powers working behind the scenes to prop up the North Korean regime and use it as part of their scheme to build a global empire under the auspices of the UN.

Photo of Kim Jong-un giving a speech: Uwe Brodrecht

