Trump's UN Budget Cuts Funding; Some Agencies Would Get Zero

The Trump administration's proposed 2019 fiscal year budget calls for significant cuts to U.S. taxpayer funding of the United Nations and some of its most anti-American, anti-freedom agencies and programs. A number of controversial UN outfits would lose all U.S. tax money. Overall, though, the proposal would cut just a third of the “International Affairs Budget,” which funds foreign aid, diplomacy, and international organizations such as the UN. Globalists and pro-UN liberals were outraged by the proposal, demanding that Republican leaders in Congress refuse to support the cuts. But grassroots conservatives and leaders suggested that steeper cuts or even a full U.S. withdrawal from the UN would be a better way to advance Trump's publicly articulated “America First” agenda.

In total, Trump is seeking almost $42 billion for the so-called International Affairs Budget. That may sound like a massive amount of money, and it is — especially considering that the U.S. government remains $20 trillion in the red and has an estimated $200 trillion in unfunded liabilities. But compared with 2017 numbers, the last budget enacted before Trump took office, that is a 30 percent cut, down from almost $60 billion. The proposed budget also significantly reins in U.S. funding for the UN's disgraced “peace” armies, which have developed a well-deserved global reputation for raping children and terrorizing populations in every nation they occupy. Under Trump's plan, Contributions for International Peacekeeping Activities (CIPA) would go from almost $2 billion in 2017 to about $1.2 billion in 2019, according to an analysis by the rabidly pro-UN “Better World Campaign.”

The broader UN would also face a range of cuts. The Contributions to International Organizations (CIO) account, which disperses funds to the regular UN budget and various UN organizations, would see some very minor cuts. In 2017, the account received $1.36 billion, while Trump's proposal would scale that back to about $1.1 billion. Some UN agencies and programs, such as the dictator-controlled “Green Climate [Slush] Fund,” would receive nothing from U.S. taxpayers, fulfilling Trump's pledges on the campaign trail to quit funding the UN's “global warming” antics. Despite the whining from climate alarmists, federal law already prohibits U.S. funding of international organizations that accept the “State of Palestine” as a member, thereby making it illegal to fund the UN's “climate” slush fund. Obama funded it illegally on his way out the door by moving money from other areas.

A number of UN agencies would see their tax-funded U.S. handouts slashed dramatically. The UN World Health Organization, for instance, led by a communist who recently tried to appoint a genocidal Marxist dictator as “goodwill ambassador,” would see its U.S. funding cut in half. The cuts come as the WHO has come under increasing fire for mismanagement, corruption, wild ideas such as fighting diseases with tyranny, and much more. Until recently, it was led by a Chinese Communist. But last year, an Ethiopian Communist, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, took the reins. His decision to name Robert Mugabe as “goodwill ambassador” due to the mass-murdering tyrant's supposed “universal health coverage and health promotion” drew a tsunami of ridicule and criticism from around the globe.

Other UN agencies would lose all funding under Trump's plan. One of those is the United Nations Children's Fund, better known as UNICEF. Ostensibly, the outfit, which received $330 million from U.S. taxpayers in the 2017 budget, “protects” children. But in reality, children have not always fared so well under its stewardship. In 1987, for example, the New York Times reported that UN committee members were arrested for operating a studio producing child pornography in the basement of the UNICEF building in Brussels. It was not clear where the UN “children” agency procured the children it exploited. More than a thousand child-porn photographs were seized in the case. And analysts said that was just the tip of the iceberg. Indeed, UN officials and troops are currently under fire for the rape of thousands and thousands of children — all perpetrated with impunity under the guise of “diplomatic immunity.”

More recently, the controversial UN “children's” agency, working with UN WHO, was exposed adding sterilizing agents to its vaccines that produced infertility in African women. The scandal, first exposed by Catholic doctors who sent samples of the UN vaccines from Kenya to various laboratories, was quickly denied by the UN agencies involved. However, a recent peer-reviewed study in the open access journal Scientific Research confirmed that the vaccines were, in fact, laced with the chemical in question, known as hCG, which makes successful pregnancy impossible when added to inoculations. “Given that hCG was found in at least half the WHO vaccine samples known by the doctors involved in administering the vaccines to have been used in Kenya, our opinion is that the Kenya 'anti-tetanus' campaign was reasonably called into question by the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association as a front for population growth reduction,” the abstract said.

Unsurprisingly, the globalist-minded establishment media feigned outrage over Trump's proposed cuts to the budgets of UNICEF and other UN agencies. Far-left Vox, for example, which recently published a blatant factual error and then refused to correct it when confronted with the facts, could barely contain its disgust. Special-interest globalist groups affiliated with fringe population-control fanatic Ted Turner were also practically foaming at the mouth over the proposal. However, some leftist and globalist voices were celebrating for another reason. Ahead of the UN vote against the U.S. government's decision to move the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, President Trump had suggested that governments and dictators who voted against America would lose foreign aid. But the proposed 2019 budget does not actually cut any funds there, prompting commentators to suggest that Trump's ultimatums may not be taken seriously in the future.

Still, overall, Trump has already worked to rein in the UN, somewhat, in accordance with his campaign pledges. In December, the administration announced a $285 million cut to the UN budget — a tiny figure, but described by UN Ambassador Nikki Haley as a “step in the right direction.” The administration has also announced that the U.S. government would be pulling out of the open-borders scheme known as the UN “Global Compact on Migration.” Separately, Trump officials announced that the U.S. government would be leaving the scandal-plagued UN “education” agency known as UNESCO, which is busy trying to sexualize young children and centralize control over schools worldwide. Finally, the president announced last year that the United States would be pulling out of the UN's “Paris Agreement” that, under the guise of fighting alleged “man-made global warming,” would have decimated the U.S. economy while boosting China's.

With the U.S. government already $20 trillion in debt, cutting spending on a bloated anti-American club for dictators would seem to be an obvious place to start facing reality. But unfortunately for U.S. taxpayers, establishment Republican leaders appear to be more devoted to globalism and the UN than the constituents they purport to represent. Indeed, last year, Trump's budget request was similar. And yet, congressional GOP bosses such as Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) — often derided as Republican in Name Only (RINO) by conservative critics — refused to go along with it. If Congress is going to make any cuts at all to UN funding, it will only be due to enormous public pressure from grassroots conservatives.

Perhaps more importantly, merely cutting funding for the tentacles of the dictators club is not a sustainable solution to the threat posed by the UN. As Trump recognized on the campaign trail, the global outfit is not a friend to freedom or the United States. And in recent years, the UN has openly attacked virtually all of the God-given, constitutionally protected human rights of Americans — free speech, religious liberty, gun rights, due process, parental rights, self-government, and more. It also threatens U.S. independence. A simple solution to the threat is legislation currently in Congress known as the American Sovereignty Restoration Act, or HR 193. It would neutralize the UN threat completely by severing all U.S. ties with the dictators club and evicting its headquarters from U.S. soil. Now, it is up to the American people to make their voices heard.

Photo: Veni/E+/Getty Images

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

