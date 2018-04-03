US Should Withdraw From UN, Quit Policing Planet

In this video, The New American's correspondent Alex Newman highlights a recent vote in Congress that promotes the United Nations while pretending that America can continue to police the world. Under the guise of attacking the Iranian dictatorship, lawmakers urged the UN dictators club to take action. Just two members of Congress voted to uphold their oath of office by voting against this resolution. Alex also explains how America's Founding Fathers specifically advised against entangling alliances and going abroad seeking monsters to destroy--and that was before the U.S. government became the largest debtor in the history of humanity. It's time for Washington, D.C. to mind its own business and respect the Constitution.
