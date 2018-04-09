Globalists and Neocons Demand Syria War; Trump Considers Options

As establishment neoconservatives, liberals, and globalists all demand deeper U.S. involvement in Syria's establishment-fueled civil war, much of President Donald Trump's base continues to advocate a total withdrawal of U.S. military forces from the region. Meanwhile, Trump said he is considering all options for how to deal with Syria after the reported chemical weapons attack. But first, the president suggested he wanted to know what happened in the highly suspicious attack, which came not long after Trump suggested that American troops in Syria would soon be coming home.

Previous chemical weapons attacks in Syria, after first being blamed on Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad, were later shown to be probable “false-flag” attacks staged by establishment-backed jihadist rebels. More than a few voices have suggested the latest reported attack may again be deception, including a former United Nations weapons inspector. Foreign powers warned just last month that false flags were being prepared in Syria to justify military intervention. But some especially unhinged voices in Congress and the Swamp have actually blamed the attack on Trump, citing his refusal to obey globalist commands to keep America permanently embroiled in illegal war.

So far, Trump's public comments since the attack have seesawed between open warmongering vowing to punish the “animal” Assad, to more circumspect remarks suggesting he wanted to find out what was really going on before making a decision. “I’d like to begin by condemning the heinous attack on innocent Syrians with banned chemical weapons,” Trump said at a cabinet meeting the morning of April 9. “It was an atrocious attack. It was horrible. You don’t see things like that. As bad as the news is around the world, you just don’t see those images.”

However, in contrast with some of his earlier comments on social media, Trump suggested that he wanted to know exactly what was going on before deciding what to do. “We are studying that situation extremely closely,” the president continued. “We are meeting with our military and everybody else, and we’ll be making some major decisions over the next 24 to 48 hours. We are very concerned when a thing like that can happen. This is about humanity. We’re talking about humanity. And it can’t be allowed to happen.”

Trump promised his administration would be “looking at that barbaric act” and “studying” what has been happening there. “We’re trying to get people in there,” he continued. “As you know, it’s been surrounded. So it’s very hard to get people in because not only has it been hit, it’s been surrounded. And if they’re innocent, why aren’t they allowing people to go in and prove? Because as you know, they’re claiming they didn’t make the attack. So if it’s Russia, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out and we’ll know the answers quite soon.”

A White House statement issued after Trump's conversation with globalist French President Emmanuel Macron, who backs officially designated communist terrorists in Syria, sounded even more confrontational. “Both leaders strongly condemned the horrific chemical weapons attacks in Syria and agreed that the Assad regime must be held accountable for its continued human rights abuses,” the joint statement said. “They agreed to exchange information on the nature of the attacks and coordinate a strong, joint response.”

More than a few voices, though, have suggested the attack was more likely a “false flag” attack similar to two others that were almost certainly perpetrated by establishment-backed jihadist “rebels.” The goal: Try to bring U.S. military might down on Assad. The Syrian dictator, who has protected Christians and other minorities from jihadists, is on the verge of total victory after a long and brutal civil war, fueled primarily by jihadist forces led by al Qaeda and supported by Western governments, Sunni Arab dictators, and the globalist establishment.

In fact, in an official 2012 document by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the U.S. government even admitted it was supporting the rebellion, that the uprising was led by al Qaeda, and that one of the goals was to create a “Salafist principality” in Eastern Syria. Today, that Salafist principality is better known as ISIS, or the Islamic State. There are no exemptions from federal terror laws for U.S. intelligence agencies or military departments that provide material support to designated terror organizations. And yet, nobody has been prosecuted so far despite smoking-gun evidence.

Many of Trump's strongest supporters in the campaign have expressed shock and horror that Trump appears to be falling for the trap. Ann Coulter, who was a top Trump backer from the start, has filled social media with posts suggesting the chemical attack in Syria was a false flag, that Trump was betraying his supporters, and that swamp creatures were trying to mislead him into supporting perpetual U.S. military intervention in Syria and beyond. “How many Americans have been killed by Mexicans in the last 10 years vs. Americans killed by Syrians?” she asked rhetorically.

Indeed, the circumstances are extremely suspicious. At the end of March, Trump announced that U.S. troops would be “coming out of Syria very soon.” “Let the other people take care of it now,” he added. Assad has all but crushed the globalist-backed jihad against his regime, too. In short, everything was going great for the Syrian dictator — all he had left to do was a mop-up operation, followed by rebuilding his war-torn nation.

Instead, the globalist establishment expects people to believe that Assad decided to throw it all away by using chemical weapons, essentially signing his own death warrant. In solving crimes, the old Latin expression “Cui bono” is among the first questions asked. In this case, obviously, Assad had everything to lose, and nothing to gain.

Top foreign officials warned almost a month ago of an impending false flag attack using chemicals to be blamed on Assad. “According to our sources, new provocations are being prepared in Syria with the use of chemical weapons,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, whose government supports Syrian authorities. “There will be stagings... The attention of the international community will be attracted, using as always a tragic aspect, on the sufferings of civilians, innocent victims. This will be used as a pretext for the coalition to use force, especially against the Syrian capital.”

Experts in the field have also cast doubt on the narrative being peddled by the establishment's propaganda organs. “With great criticism from the international community, Assad and Russians bombard Ghouta bit by bit, and that they would add the opportunity to be criticized for using chemicals – it feels strange,” said former director of UN weapons inspections in Syria Ake Sellström, pointing to numerous “other explanations” for the attack. “They do not need it, their tactics are already successful.”

Speaking to Swedish media, Sellström noted that if the UN were to investigate the attack, it would be difficult to ascertain the truth. “We would have to meet people and doctors themselves and, in particular, need samples from the environment and poisoned persons,” he said, adding that recordings and testimony would not be enough and that chlorine exposure is tough to measure because it evaporates quickly and does not leave clear evidence in the body.

UN experts also disputed the narrative after a previous chemical attack was similarly blamed on Assad by the war-mongering globalist establishment. “This was use [of chemicals] on the part of the opposition, the rebels, not by the government authorities,” said Carla Del Ponte, the former attorney general of Switzerland and a member of the UN independent commission of inquiry on Syria, after UN investigators probed a previous attack. An MIT study also found that Obama used bogus "intelligence" to try to justify war.

Former U.S. diplomat Jim Jatras, who served as an advisor to the U.S. Senate GOP, said on social media that the “false flag worked like a charm,” adding that Trump was “dancing to their tune.” Jatras also noted that a strike on Syria ordered by Trump would be a “dream come true” for Democrats, the Deep State, the GOP establishment, the “mainstream” media, and more. “They get their agenda (endless war in the Middle East and permanent enmity with Russia) AND torpedo his #MAGA agenda,” Jatras concluded, urging Trump not to fall for it. “If Trump falls for it he's finished. If it unleashes WWIII maybe we're finished too.”

As if to confirm those suspicions, leading Deep State swamp creatures and establishment warmongers were foaming at the mouth demanding more war based on the dubious attack. “President Trump last week signaled to the world that the United States would prematurely withdraw from Syria,” fumed Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), a neocon globalist widely ridiculed by conservatives as a “Republican in Name Only” (RINO). “Assad and his Russian and Iranian backers have heard him, and emboldened by American inaction, Assad has reportedly launched another chemical attack against innocent men, women and children, this time in Douma.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), McCain's globalist neocon partner in crime, was also banging the war drums. “I think now [Assad] is a legitimate war criminal in the eyes of the international community,” Graham said on “Fox & Friends,” which has also been advocating war by trying to rile up and deceive conservatives. “And that Assad and his inner circle should be considered war criminals, legitimate military targets. If you have the opportunity to take him out, you should.”

Fox has gone into overdrive demanding more war. CNN, which Trump has properly identified as one of the worst purveyors of “fake news,” is also busy banging the war drums. No doubt Trump's new neoconservative National Security Advisor, John Bolton, a member of the globalist swamp known as the Council on Foreign Relations, is also demanding war. Trump's military advisors are reportedly calling for more war, too. So basically, Trump is surrounded by establishment swamp creatures who want war, while his embattled base, already stung by the "omnibus" fiasco, desperately calls on him to stick to his campaign promises.

If Trump decides to illegally launch a war against Syria, it may well be the end of his presidency, according to many of his supporters. The globalist establishment demanding war will still hate him and do everything to crush him. But much of what remains of his base is likely to abandon him, leaving him totally alone to face the Deep State. When he launched a few missiles last year, practically all of his staunchest and most prominent supporters lashed out. Fortunately for Trump, leading members of Congress, including Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), have pointed out that the president has no authority to launch a war without permission from Congress, giving Trump a potential way out of the trap.

Americans and especially Trump supporters should make their voices heard. That is the only way to ensure that Trump does not make a mistake that would be disastrous to his presidency, what remains of the Christian population of Syria, the Constitution, and the United States. America cannot possibly be made great again as it drowns in debt and feeds its children to the war machine. If Trump truly believes in his campaign promises, he must resist the Deep State and its calls for war. And even if he does not, Congress must ensure that he does not drag America into another illegal war.

Photo of President Trump with senior military leadership: AP Images

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

