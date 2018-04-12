Tucker Carlson of Fox News Exposes Warmongers on Syria

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, who has become one of the station's lead commentators, blew a massive hole this week in the bipartisan establishment's warmongering narrative on Syria, the chemical attack blamed on dictator Bashar al-Assad, and much more. His historic monologue exposing the establishment's lies and thirst for blood has gone viral across the Internet. In response, the establishment and its propagandists on both left and right freaked out, furiously accusing the mainstream Fox commentator of being “far-right.” Some especially unhinged voices even libeled him as a potential racist or even Russian propagandist — all for asking the tough questions that millions of war-weary Americans have been asking, too.

In a segment that some analysts described as Carlson's “most important ever,” the enormously popular Fox News host began by pointing out that the entire D.C. establishment was demanding regime change in Syria, to be orchestrated by American military power. “Tonight leaders on both sides of the aisle in Congress, in the media, in our intelligence services, and in virtually every over-funded think tank in Washington, have suddenly aligned tonight on a single point of agreement: America must go to war in Syria, immediately,” Carlson explained. “Bashar al Assad cannot continue to lead that country, he must be overthrown!”

Carlson was responding to establishment howls for blood following the reported chemical attack outside Damascus over the weekend. Even before anything was known about the attack, the usual suspects — Deep State swamp creatures in both parties and in the “fake news” — were all demanding deeper U.S. military involvement to punish Assad. Outside of the Deep State's propaganda machine, however, more than a few experts, commentators, ambassadors, foreign governments, and even United Nations weapons inspectors were suggesting that the attack may have been a “false flag” orchestrated by the establishment-backed jihadists waging war on Assad. Trump's top officials, including Defense Secretary James Mattis, said the intelligence was still being assessed.

Carlson noted that fringe left-wing activist Howard Dean and neoconservative globalist Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) typically agree on very little. But both were calling for a U.S. war in Syria. “This morning the foreign policy team over at MSNBC explained that it's far more important for American troops to fight in Syria than it is to secure our own border here in America,” Carlson continued before showing footage of radical left-wing MSNBC talking heads banging the war drums. “That ought to make you nervous.”

Universal bipartisan agreement on anything, Carlson continued, “is usually the first sign that something deeply unwise is about to happen, if only because there is nobody left to ask skeptical questions.” And Americans should be skeptical about the narrative on Syria, beginning with the poison gas attack, the Fox News host warned. “All the geniuses tell us that Assad killed those children, but do they really know that? Of course they don't really know that, they're making it up. They have no real idea what happened.”

In fact, like any criminal investigator, Carlson asked the key question — who benefits? Obviously, Assad, who was on the verge of crushing the al Qaeda-led, globalist-backed uprising against his regime, has the most to lose.

“Assad's forces had been winning the war in Syria. The administration just announced its plans to pull American troops out of Syria having vanquished ISIS. That's good news for Assad. About the only thing he could do to reverse it and to hurt himself would be to use poison gas against children,” Carlson noted. “Well he did it anyway, they tell us. He's that evil! Please keep in mind this is the same story they told us last April. Do you remember that it was almost exactly a year ago that the new administration announced it was no longer seeking to depose Assad from power? Regime change was no longer our policy.”

In fact, practically the same scenario played out last year. And yet, even the U.S. government admits that it still has no proof Assad was behind the previous attack. “The story, it turns out, was propaganda, designed to manipulate Americans, just like so much of what they say,” Carlson said, no doubt sparking unfathomable rage and fury among establishment warmongers, war profiteers, and their propagandists in the press. “We've seen this movie before and we know how it ends.”

Like any liberty-loving American, Carlson declined to defend Assad's moral character, even suggesting he was “perfectly capable” of gassing children. For the sake or argument, Carlson suggested a thought experiment: Suppose the establishment was not lying this time, and Assad really did use chemical weapons. “Would that be worth starting a new war?” he asked. “Overthrowing Assad's regime in Syria would result in chaos. Many thousands would die. In fact we might likely see the genocide of one of the last remaining Christian communities in the Middle East and we ought to care about that.” Indeed, as this magazine has been documenting for years, one common thread running through U.S. military interventions overseas is the slaughter of Christians.

Some of the dead in Syria would undoubtedly be American servicemen, Carlson continued, adding that any new war would likely cost tens of billions or even hundreds of billions of dollars. “Would it make America safer? Would it make the region more stable? Let's see, how exactly did regime change work in Iraq and Libya?” Carlson asked, reminding millions of Americans about the costly tragedies unleashed across the region by illegal U.S. military intervention. “That doesn't matter! say our moral leaders on CNN and everywhere else.” The Fox host also pointed out Washington's dirty little secret: Many of the “rebels” backed by the U.S. government are actually “Islamist crazies” seeking Sharia law, as this magazine has been documenting since the start of the conflict in 2012.

Carlson pointed to Trump's own comments on Syria over the years — principles that helped endear him to the American people so much that they elected him to the presidency, in defiance of the entire warmongering establishment and all of its propaganda outlets disguised as news agencies. “We should stay the hell out of Syria, the rebels are just as bad as the current regime, what will we get for our lives and billions of dollars? Zero!” Trump tweeted when Obama was banging the war drums. “Let the Arab League take care of Syria. Why are these rich Arab countries not paying us for the tremendous cost of such an attack?”

Carlson followed that up by hammering on the lies of the establishment. “Now the same people who brought you a dying American middle class, undefended American borders and endless pointless wars in countries you could not find out a map, are telling the president he's got to depose Assad for reasons that are both unclear and demonstrably dishonest,” Carlson said. “And by the way, it may happen. Before it does, Congress ought to consider a brand-new constitutional amendment. Let's call it the Lindsey Graham Amendment. Here's what it would say: Congress shall topple no government until it finishes re-building the last government it toppled and furthermore talk-show generals shall be required to personally visit the battlefield of every war they advocate for.”

A seperate segment by Carlson featuring left-leaning but non-establishment investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald made similar points.

Of course, the dying propaganda organs of the establishment were left foaming at the mouth over the Carlson monologue. Newsweek, for example, which recently sold for $1 and was caught faking web traffic numbers to scam advertisers, ran an unhinged rant by far-left warmonger Michael Edison Hayden. It was almost too ludicrous to believe. Among other claims, Hayden argued that the “alt-right” movement was responsible for helping “inject” supposed “conspiracy theories” and opposition to military intervention into Trump's base of support. The piece even quoted a fringe law professor claiming distrust of the media has its roots in the John Birch Society, which the author also falsely characterizes as “far-right” along with Carlson and everyone else who questions the war propaganda. In the comments section, readers from across the political spectrum ridiculed Newsweek and the author.

In a follow-up propaganda piece, Hayden went even further, claiming Carlson's Syria segment “mirrored certain aspects of what has been said on neo-Nazi and white nationalist conspiracy websites.”

On the neoconservative pseudo-right, warmongering propagandists were similarly outraged by Carlson's monologue. One especially unhinged advocate for killing more people in illegal Middle East wars, associate editor Noah Rothman of the discredited neocon war-propaganda journal "Commentary," slammed Carlson for his assertions which “represent nothing less than undiluted Russian propaganda.” The screed accused Carlson of “willfully” misleading his audience to “advance Russian geopolitical narratives in defense of a blood-soaked regime that threatens American interests.” Far-left establishment propaganda organs celebrated “conservative” Rothman for slandering Carlson. By contrast, Carlson had the decency to invite Rothman on his show, before proceeding to make a mockery of his agenda and dishonesty.

Carlson's monologue may go down in history as one of the most important wrecking balls to hit the warmongering establishment's propaganda to ever make it on to the TV screens of the increasingly discredited establishment press. Of course, with the rise of the Internet, Fox's reputation as “conservative” or “fair” has come under growing scrutiny — especially considering the membership of Fox's parent company in the global government-promoting Council on Foreign Relations, the premier organ of establishment power and warmongering propaganda in America. But as the firing and destruction of then-immensely-popular commentator Glenn Beck showed, the globalist power-brokers who control the media are only willing to tolerate so much truth before the ax comes down. Americans should do everything possible to spread the truth through every medium still available.

Trump is reportedly still considering his options on Syria and assessing "intelligence," as lawmakers from both parties warn that he has no authority to wage war without congressional authorization. In the meantime, Americans are waking up by the millions.

Photo: screen-grab from Tucker Carlson’s broadcast exposing warmongers on Syria

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

