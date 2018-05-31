Elizabeth Warren Praises Communist China’s “Whole-of-government Strategy”

Appearing on CBS's This Morning on May 29, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) responded to host John Dickerson’s summary of her accusation that President Trump doesn’t have a strategy for continuing negotiations with North Korea by praising communist China’s strategy in dealing with North Korea, South Korea, and the United States.

When Dickerson asked Warren about her charge that Trump lacks a strategy, Warren asked him to “look at the comparison with China,” saying:

Look at what China is doing. China’s got the long-term arc, and it’s playing everybody. It’s playing North Korea. It’s playing South Korea. It’s playing the United States of America because it has a long-term whole-of-government strategy that keeps driving towards an end.

What is extremely troubling about Warren’s use of China’s “whole-of-government strategy” as something worthy of being emulated, is that despite its sanitized image in recent years, China is still an authoritarian dictatorship. This point was brought home in a February 26 article in The Guardian headlined: “‘Dictator for life’: Xi Jinping’s power grab condemned as step towards tyranny.”

The article quoted Susan Shirk, the deputy assistant secretary of state under Bill Clinton, who said: “What is going on here is that Xi Jinping is setting himself up to rule China as a strongman, a personalistic leader — I have no problem calling it a dictator — for life.”

Repression in communist China is much more than theoretical or something that will occur as Xi consolidates power. It has been part of the fabric of life in the country since the communists gained control of the mainland in 1949. The New American has published several articles in recent years about the continued persecution of Christians in the country. We noted in a recent article that the Chinese government may claim that there is religious freedom in China, but Christians in China are free to live in peace only if they are willing to compromise their beliefs and submit to the government’s control.

Yet, says Warren, approvingly, “Look at what China is doing.”

Photo of Sen. Elizabeth Warren: AP Images

