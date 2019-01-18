Top Headline – Congressman Rogers Reintroduces Bill to Get US Out! of UN

As outrage continues to mount over the United Nations, earlier this month a resolution to formally terminate U.S. membership and participation in the scandal-ridden globalist world body was introduced in Congress. On January 4, 2019, Representative Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) reintroduced his bill H.R. 204, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2019. In this edition of TNA Top Headline, TNA anchor Christian Gomez talks withs TNA foreign corespondent Alex Newman about Roger's reintroduction of the American Sovereignty Restoration Act and its implications to the Deep State's world-government agenda.
