Monday, 10 June 2019

Inside the Council on Foreign Relations - Behind the Deep State

Written by 

In this episode, host Alex Newman breaks down the organization consisting of the world’s elites, politicians, as well as corporations who influence foreign and domestic policy in the United States. Newman exposes the origins and agenda of the Council, citing defectors as well as speeches given by members.

