Trump Extolled “Patriots” Over “Globalists” — But Should Have Gone Further

Addressing the UN General Assembly on September 24, President Trump said something widely applauded by defenders of U.S. sovereignty: “the future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots.”

Continuing, Trump said other things supporting national sovereignty:

• “We believe that when nations respect the rights of their neighbors, and defend the interests of their people, they can better work together to secure the blessings of safety, prosperity, and peace.”

• “That is why America will always choose independence and cooperation over global governance, control, and domination.”

• “I honor the right of every nation in this room to pursue its own customs, beliefs, and traditions. The United States will not tell you how to live or work or worship. We only ask that you honor our sovereignty in return.”

While each of these concepts is noble, Trump’s recitation of them at the UN is ironic, since the UN was created by globalists (many of them members of the internationalist Council on Foreign Relations, or CFR) for the purpose of instituting the global governance, control, and domination that Trump condemned.

The UN officially came into existence with the signing of the UN Charter by representatives from 50 nations meeting in San Francisco on June 26, 1945. The secretary-general of the conference was Alger Hiss, U.S. State Department official who was not only a member of the internationalist Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), but was later convicted of perjury for lying about his work as a Soviet spy.

Since its founding, U.S. membership in the UN has led to the United States being involved in several wars directed by the UN or its subsidiary agencies such as NATO or SEATO, the most notable of them being in Korea and Vietnam. Further evidence of the surrender of U.S. sovereignty to the UN was exhibited when the George W. Bush administration cited UN Security Council Resolution 1441 as justification for the invasion of Iraq. A sovereign nation does not need UN approval to act.

The United States has had troops in Afghanistan since 2001, under the auspices of another UN subsidiary, NATO.

In a 2017 article, we observed how NATO fits into the UN’s plans:

In the late 1940s according to then-Secretary of States Dean Acheson, NATO’s chief U.S. promoter, NATO was created to be “an essential measure for strengthening the United Nations.”...

Today, U.S. forces in Afghanistan are under NATO’s control. So are our military contingents in Germany, Turkey, and scores of other nations. The struggle in Vietnam was fought under the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization (SEATO), a copy of NATO no longer in existence. Vietnam cost America additional tens of thousands who died while serving under a UN command.

Trump’s statement that “America will always choose independence and cooperation over global governance, control, and domination” is all well and good — as far as it goes. However, it would be more meaningful if the president had announced that the United States is withdrawing from the UN.

Photo: AP Images

Warren Mass has served The New American since its launch in 1985 in several capacities, including marketing, editing, and writing. Since retiring from the staff several years ago, he has been a regular contributor to the magazine. Warren writes from Texas and can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .