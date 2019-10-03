Cold War 2.0: FBI Uses Facebook to Recruit Russian Nationals as Spies

With the FBI now actively seeking to recruit Russian nationals as spies against Russia, it is a foregone conclusion that we are well into Cold War 2.0 — even if Washington pretends otherwise. Recent Facebook ads published by the FBI are aimed at recruiting Russians in the new Cold War.

Hidden in the open spaces of the size and scope of the various and sundry investigations into unfounded allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian interests and agents is the fact that even Democrats now admit that Russia is an enemy of the United States. Since the “end of the Cold War” it has been considered something akin to heresy to consider Russia as anything other than an ally. But with the FBI now running social-media ads to recruit Russians to spy on their own government, the secret is out: America and Russia are incompatible and the Cold War never really ended — it was merely ignored by American politicians for nearly three decades. Ignored to the detriment of the United States.

As CNN is now reporting, “The FBI is running ads on Facebook in the Washington DC area seemingly designed to target and recruit Russian spies as well as those who know about their work.” Those Facebook ads are clearly disclosed in a Facebook page that is publicly viewable through a Facebook tool that tracks active advertising campaigns.

The FBI’s “come-work-for-the-other-team” Facebook ads targeted at Russian nationals include the following:

• Against the background of a picture of a freshly-minted college grad flanked by her obviously Russian parents, the text — in Russian — reads, “For your future, for the future of your family.”

• Superimposed over a picture of a chess board showing a game in play, the text reads, “Isn't it time for you to make your move?”

• Text over a drawing of a man walking over a bridge reads, “Time to draw bridges.”

Each ad includes a link to an FBI website connected to the FBI Washington, D.C., field office with text in both English and Russian. The page — advertising the FBI counterintelligence team and the address of the FBI field office in Washington, D.C. — encourages interested visitors to “visit us in person.”

The FBI has attempted to remain coy about this very public recruiting operation, refusing to comment on “the ad campaign, how many people saw the ads or if anyone responded to them,” according to CNN. However, Alan E. Kohler, Jr., special agent in charge of the Washington field office’s counterintelligence division, did respond in a general sense to CNN’s questions, saying, “We cannot comment except to note that Russia has a large number of intelligence officers based in Russian diplomatic facilities around the world. They are very active and pose a security risk to the US and our allies.” Kohler added, “The FBI uses a variety of means to gather information, including the use of sources,” and “The FBI will use all legal means available to locate individuals with information that can help protect the United States from threats to our national security.”

Translation: Russia is an enemy of the United States and the FBI is making an effort to recruit Russian nationals to help in counterintelligence operations against Russia. Ergo, the Cold War is alive and well in version 2.0.

CNN also quoted one of their own, Bob Baer, a former CIA agent and current CNN intelligence and security analyst, who said he believes the ads are a good idea since “The thing with Russian spies is 99 percent of them are walk-ins, and these people make the decision on their own completely.” Baer added, “Putting it out there and getting in this milieu and seeding the idea of volunteering for the FBI is a good idea.”

It is interesting that CNN and other liberal mainstream media outlets — which are little more than the PR department of the Democrat Party — have only turned anti-Russia in the wake of trumped up (pun intended) charges that President Donald Trump colluded with Russia and benefited from Russian meddling in the 2016 election, allegedly handing the presidency to “Russian Agent Trump” on a silver platter.

In reality, Russia has remained a hostile foreign power since the Soviet Union collapsed under its own bloated weight in the 1990s — allegedly marking the end of Cold War 1.0. Though Democrats — including former president Bill Clinton — have attempted to sweep that fact under the rug, this new and strange wave of the “Red Scare” — fronted by the same party that spent decades claiming all was well in Moscow — shows that the Russian Bear never changed and is as great a danger as ever.

Image: facebook.com