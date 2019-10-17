Rand Paul: Trump “Avoided a Disaster” With Syria Withdrawal

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) backed President Trump’s Syria withdrawal, telling Alex Marlow of Breitbart News Daily that the president “avoided a disaster” by ordering troops out.

“I think the president avoided a disaster and that if 50 soldiers had been killed, could you have imagined the response that could have been unleashed by the United States?” Paul said. “And it would have been a conflagration that I think nobody would really desire.”

Paul reproved Congress’ neoconservative “war caucus,” such as Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who are skeptical of America’s chances of negotiating with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and have virulently denounced President Trump’s withdrawal.

While detractors of the president’s action have voiced concern that Kurds who fought alongside American forces against ISIS face an uncertain fate at the hands of Turkey upon the United States’s departure, Paul posited that the Kurds can find security by making a deal with Assad:

[The Kurds’] best chance for a permanent sort of place in Syria is actually with Assad. If that comes into being, my hope is that the Syrian Kurds will get something similar to what the Iraqi Kurds and that is a semi-autonomous region like a province. They agree to part of Syria, and they agree not to attack Turkey, and that maybe some sort of peaceful coexistence can happen. Believe it or not, the Iraqi Kurdish area is doing pretty well.

On MSNBC, Paul said of the Syrian situation: “I think we should discuss it in Congress, decide whether it’s in our national interest. But I don’t see a national interest there. I see a huge mess with a lot of people fighting on both sides and none of them, really, necessarily that admirable.”

After the United States removed its troops from certain outposts in Syria earlier this month, Turkey invaded northern Syria, where Kurds under the People’s Protection Units (YPG) established a semi-autonomous region during the Syrian Civil War.

YPG is an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a left-wing revolutionary group that in the 1980s engaged in a violent conflict with the Turkish state that left tens of thousands dead. PKK, which Turkey has labeled a “terror group,” still regularly attacks Turkish security forces today.

By invading northern Syria, the Turkish government aims to remove from its border a “terror corridor” where the PKK could hide and attack from. The NATO member also seeks to use the territory as a “safe zone” to ease the tensions created by the 3.5 million refugees it currently hosts, most of them from Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

In August, Turkey threatened to flood Europe with refugees if the European Union does not live up to its agreement to allow 82 million Turkish citizens visa-free travel to Europe’s passport-free zones — a stepping stone toward Turkey’s goal of admission to the EU.

“We are facing the biggest wave of migration in history,” said Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu. “If we open the floodgates, no European government will be able to survive for more than six months. We advise them not to try our patience.”

Lindsey Graham has criticized the Syria withdrawal as “the biggest mistake” of the Trump presidency.

“He's not listening to his advisers, he's not,” Graham said. “He's making the biggest mistake of his presidency by assuming the Kurds are better off today than they were yesterday. That is just unbelievable.”

He added that President Trump “will have American blood on his hands if he abandons Kurds because ISIS will come back, and if any American is killed anywhere because of a resurgent ISIS, it will fall on the Trump administration like it did Obama.”

The president hit back at Graham during a press conference:

Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next 1,000 years with thousands of soldiers fighting other people's wars. I wanna get out of the Middle East. I think Lindsey should focus right now on Judiciary, like the Democrats — the do-nothing Democrats as I call them because they're doing nothing, they're getting nothing done.

Rand Paul has also criticized Graham, saying that the fellow Republican “has been wrong about almost every foreign policy decision of the last two decades.”

Noting that “neocons” such as Graham and Democrats such as Hillary Clinton supported Sunni extremists against Assad in the Syrian Civil War, Paul concluded, “I'm not a fan of Assad, but sometimes maybe you have two evils, and you really don't have to pick sides.”

Photo: AP Images

