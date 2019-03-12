Doctors' Coalition Has Plan to Slash Healthcare Costs

In an interview with The New American magazine's correspondent Alex Newman, Dr. Karladine Graves of the Coalition Against Kickbacks outlined a plan to simply and drastically slash healthcare costs in America while preventing a government takeover of the industry. The solution, she said, relies on getting rid of the “middle men” who drive up the cost of medicines in “a $200 billion racket” by using kickbacks disguised as “rebates.” With all the money they are making, these shady middle men then invest millions in lobbying and political campaigns to keep the scam going. “This is a form of racketeering that would normally be totally unlawful if not for Congress giving them an exception,” Dr. Graves said, urging citizens to contact their legislators. Dr. Graves said her coalition was working with the Trump administration to get this done. Learn more at www.physiciansforreform.org.