Wednesday, 17 July 2019

Born Alive Bill Rejected in Oregon

Pro-Life speaker Heather Hobbs joins The New American to discuss the Oregon rejection of HB 3423, coined the “Born Alive Bill.” Hobbs stresses that those who voted against the bill voted against the requirement of exercising proper care for newborns who survived an abortion.

