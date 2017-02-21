Tuesday, 21 February 2017

Is the Mexico/U.S. Wall the Complete Package?

The New American contributor, Andy Ramirez discusses Trump’s alleged wall with anonymous guest who is a border infrastructure expert and a border resident. Not only does he think that the physical barrier needs to be completed, he also emphasizes that it needs to be maintained. While most view it as politics, a secure border is needed to preserve a sovereign country.

