Feds and UN Dumping “Unvetted, Diseased Refugee Men” on Taxpayer

A Missouri woman who has attended official meetings on resettling migrants is blowing the whistle on United Nations and federal schemes that she says are quietly flying in huge numbers of unvetted, diseased “refugees” from across Africa and the Middle East — many of whom do not even have a known name — and immediately handing them passports, Social Security numbers, and a vast array of tax-funded benefits. Noting that the overwhelming majority of the migrants she observed were men, she suggested the schemes were an “intentional device” to “invade the United States of America.”

Adding insult to injury, said the woman with knowledge of the program, is the fact that state officials and those involved with processing the new arrivals are being encouraged at official meetings to classify as many of the newcomers as possible as being permanently disabled — especially as having chronic headaches and lower back pain. The purpose of this, she was told, was so the “refugees” could qualify for Social Security long-term disability, allowing them to collect taxpayer money for the rest of their lives despite never having contributed to the already-strained system on its way to bankruptcy.

“Much to my shock, they wanted us to try to identify them in such a way that they would qualify for long-term Social Security disability,” she explained, adding that the designation was for life and would cost taxpayers a fortune. “So if they get identified as qualifying for long-term Social Security disability, they are as good as set up for life.... It is insanity.” Indeed, one of the first things workers are supposed to do is sign up the new migrants for Social Security, she said. They also receive cash upon arrival.

Also sparking concerns is the fact that the migrants are being shipped in on airplanes under cover of darkness, with the flights arriving late at night after the airports are cleared out of the general public. There is apparently no real vetting going on at all, she said, citing the information she obtained at the official meetings. Senior government officials have also confirmed a lack of serious vetting. In a brief phone interview, the woman explained that the secrecy being pushed by state officials was deliberate and strategic.

“The meetings are technically not secret, but they make it very hard to find them,” said the activist, who has testified on these issues in front of Missouri lawmakers. “They said they wanted to, in their words, ´keep all this information on the down low,´ because there would be people in opposition to the work that they're doing. So they asked that we not discuss the information we received outside of the meetings.” But the activist could not keep silent.

The explosive revelations she offered first received widespread attention across America during an interview with nationally syndicated talk-show host Josh Tolley. The Missouri woman, Jill Noble, who last year began attending UN refugee resettlement program meetings sponsored by Missouri social services, said she very quickly began realizing that something was very wrong. And so, she wanted to share some of the details with the American people. So far, nobody has publicly challenged her allegations, despite widespread publicity surrounding them, she told The New American.

In the video-taped interview with Tolley, entitled “Diseased Refugees Obtaining SSN and Passport Upon Arrival,” the activist blows the whistle on a wide range of troubling elements surrounding the program. While President Trump has reduced the flow of refugees, she said, the situation is hardly under control, and the program may be placing all Americans in danger — both from a national security standpoint, and from a public-health perspective.

“It just struck me as curious how casual they were about the number of people that they were bringing into the state of Missouri and how they were being brought in and where they were going and the conditions under which they were being brought in,” she explains to Tolley in the video, which has been seen by over 125,000 viewers. Indeed, the description she provides of what is happening in Missouri — and presumably across America — would shock the overwhelming majority of Americans, regardless of political persuasion.

Among other concerns, Noble highlighted the complete lack of vetting. “Actually they are not vetted and they are not the safest people,” she says, contradicting statements by some politicians and establishment media organs. “We’re being told through mainstream media that they are going from 12 to 18 months worth of vetting, but in the meetings that I have attended I learned that there was no vetting done at all. They were literally given plane tickets and put on a plane right away within 24 hours. And, they were put on the plane with the clothes on their back.” Many of them are being listed on their paperwork as “FUNU,” she said, which stands for “Full Name Unknown.”

Others have confirmed the lack of vetting. “As a recently retired 25-year veteran of the U.S. Department of State who served almost eight years as a refugee coordinator throughout the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Cuba, I have seen first-hand the abuses and fraud that permeate the refugee program and know about the entrenched interests that fight every effort to implement much-needed reform,” wrote former State Department official Mary Doetsch in a February letter published by the Chicago Tribune in support of Trump's efforts.

“Despite claims of enhanced vetting, the reality is that it is virtually impossible to vet an individual who has no type of an official record, particularly in countries compromised by terrorism,” she added. “U.S. immigration officials simply rely on the person’s often rehearsed and fabricated testimony. I have personally seen this on hundreds of occasions.”

Another major concern is the diseases being brought in, many of which had been rare or virtually non-existent in the United States. “Many of them come into country diseased,” explained Noble. “They come in with tuberculosis, leprosy, HIV, giardia, smallpox, polio – communicable diseases, apart from giardia, which is a parasite. They’re coming in with communicable diseases — highly contagious diseases.” Tolley echoed those concerns, citing information received from a doctor in New York who was similarly alarmed at the importation of pathogens and the emergence of a “health hazard to the entire country.”

Noble also said the media was lying about the demographics of those being brought in. “They're pulling on the heart strings of the American people, we're very compassionate people, and so, knowing that, they pull on the heart strings of the public,” she explained. While the American public is being led to believe the “refugees” are primarily women and children fleeing wars, “the vast majority of the refugees that we've received here in Missouri have been males between the ages of 15 and upwards to 45-years old.”

Tolley pointed out that a similar phenomenon is being observed in Europe, with the UN admitting that over two thirds of the “refugees” are military-aged males — and overwhelmingly Muslim. Noble points out that there have actually been some women and children, including a recent flight carrying refugees from the Congo. Noble said that unlike many of those being brought in, the group of Congolese were clean and well-clothed. And that group was sponsored by a local church, which picked them up and provided clothing, transportation, and more. But they were not the norm, Noble explained.

Noble and Tolley both make clear that they have no animosity against genuine refugees who truly need protection from persecution — particularly if they plan to return home, as most legitimate refugees fleeing war or natural disaster presumably would once the crisis or danger has passed in their homeland. But they suggested something very different seems to be at work with the UN and federal programs shipping as many migrants as possible into the West, as quickly as possible, primarily men, with no serious vetting, all at taxpayer expense, under cover of darkness, and without even minimal public-health precautions.

The response to Tolley's explosive video has been overwhelmingly positive, with more than 2,250 up-votes compared with less than 100 down-votes on Youtube. Numerous prominent blogs and websites picked up the story, too. And so far, despite the interview having gone viral across the Internet, no official has publicly disputed her allegations.

In addition to her interview with Tolley, Noble has also been giving public speeches and educating Missouri policymakers and elected officials on the dangers of the program. Along with her work on the migration issue, Noble is also an activist who focuses on education. She has testified on these issues and her observations of the UN and federal refugee programs at a committee hearing at the state capitol.

Even states that cancel their participation in the federal-UN refugee schemes are not immune to the massive influx, though. In fact, according to a lawsuit filed by the Thomas More Law Center on behalf of the Tennessee General Assembly, the federal government is violating the Constitution's spending clause and the Tenth Amendment by forcing feeding “refugees” into the state, using taxpayer-funded “ministries” and “non-profit” organizations to funnel ever-more refugees in, at public expense, despite the state dropping out of the program in 2008.

President Trump tried to slow down the massive refugee influx by lowering the cap on refugee numbers down to 50,000 refugees for the fiscal year — less than half of what Obama decreed. However, in overturning Trump's executive order on the subject, U.S. judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii and the federal courts re-opened the flood gates. And so, the State Department is once again shipping in UN-designated “refugees” at breakneck speed.

“In accordance with the Court Order, and consistent with both our operational capacity and our capacity under available funding, we have increased the current pace of refugee arrivals to approximately 900 individuals per week,” a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department told journalist Leo Hohmann at WND. Hohmann's latest book, Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration And Resettlement Jihad, argues that Islamists are using the “refugee” schemes to invade the West for nefarious purposes.

As The New American has reported, the real agenda behind the UN's “refugee” schemes, designed with help from the totalitarian Socialist International alliance, is hardly humanitarian. Instead, the agenda includes, according to critics and architects of the schemes alike, the breaking down of national sovereignty. Top government leaders including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has also blasted what he termed a “treasonous conspiracy” of “internationalist fanatics” to undermine Western civilization, Christianity, and the nation-state on the road toward “world order.” In fact, the same establishment globalists flooding the West with migrants were largely responsible for destroying the Middle Eastern countries many of the refugees are fleeing. Globalism and Big Government are key to understanding the phenomenon.

If the real goal were truly humanitarian, shipping millions of African and Middle Eastern refugees to Europe and America at taxpayer expense would be among the most absurd strategies imaginable. Estimates suggest the cost of importing a single refugee is 50 times higher than helping the refugees closer to their own countries, meaning for every one imported to re-settle in the West, 50 more must suffer closer to their home countries. Plus, if they remain near their homelands, they can return home to rebuild once the danger has passed.

America's national security and public health are being recklessly put at risk by the UN and the federal government, all to advance a totalitarian agenda. If even some of what Noble has described is true — and so far there is no reason to doubt the accuracy of her testimony — something is clearly very wrong. Congress, Trump, and the states must investigate what is happening. Any programs involving the dictator-dominated UN should be canceled immediately, along with any schemes to flood the West with foreigners for subversive purposes.

Americans are perhaps the most charitable people on the planet. So if they want to help people dealing with war, poverty, and persecution — and no doubt many millions do — there are thousands of fantastic charities and ministries to help with that. But the fact remains that nothing in the U.S. Constitution authorizes any of the schemes described by Noble or the importation of people from around the world at taxpayer expense. And so, the schemes must shut down.

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

