Wednesday, 05 April 2017

Will Hiring 5,000 Border Agents Compromise Standards? (Part 2/2)

Will Hiring 5,000 Border Agents Compromise Standards? (Part 2/2)

In the finale of a 2 part series, Department of Homeland expert Andy Ramirez looks to a similar time in recent history when DHS was executing mass hirings of border agents. Due to a ripple effect of this action, thousands of under qualified agents were hired and hundreds of investigations were swept under the rug. General Kelly assures the American public that a compromise of standards won’t happen with the current call for adding 5,000 more border agents, but how do we know that?

 

