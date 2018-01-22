New California Law Will Automatically Register Illegal Aliens to Vote

On April 1, a new law will go into effect in California that will automatically register people to vote through the Department of Motor Vehicles, including aliens who are in the country illegally.

Back on October 10, 2015, California Governor Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 1461, the New Motor Voter Act, which automatically registers people to vote when they apply for a new driver's license or new state ID through the DMV. Because this process lacks the safeguards present in traditional voter registration procedures, it could result in illegal aliens voting.

The day after the bill was signed, a reporter for the Washington Times noted that the under the new law, all Californians would automatically be registered to vote when they obtained or renewed their driver’s licenses at the DMV, instead of being required to fill out a separate form.

The Times report cited the anti-vote fraud groups True the Vote and the Election Integrity Project of California, which had urged Brown to veto the bill, saying it would lead to “‘state sanctioned’ voter fraud” and pointing out that the legislation exempts from penalties ineligible voters who wind up being registered.

“This bill is terrible. It makes an already bad situation much, much worse,” True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht said in a statement.

Shortly after Brown signed AB 1461, Breitbart also noted that this legislation will allow any person who gets a driver’s license through the California DMV to register to vote, and that it was designed precisely to increase the number of potential Democratic Party voters:

Brown and the California Democratic party know exactly what they are doing; as a Public Policy Institute survey showed, among unregistered adults, 49 percent lean toward the Democratic Party and 22 percent toward the Republican Party. Any bill permitting illegal immigrants to vote would cement the Democratic Party’s hold on California.

During a discussion about California’s New Motor Voter Act on the October 13, 2015 edition of Fox News’ Fox & Friends, Judge Andrew Napolitano predicted, “the state is going to provide shelter for illegals to vote.”

A January 21 report at World Net Daily observed that California has long provided driver’s licenses to all those who claimed that they were U.S. citizens. State officials conducted no checks to verify eligibility or required documentation.

“We are very pleased that Californians will have easier access to voter registration,” said Jeremiah Levine, as quoted by WND. Levine is an attorney with Morrison Foerster, who represented the voting-rights groups. “We are especially satisfied that changes will be made before California’s statewide and federal primary elections.”

The League of Women Voters, the ACCE Institute, California Common Cause, and the National Council of La Raza sued California’s Department of Motor Vehicles and Secretary of State’s Office in May 2017, claiming the state burdens those registering to vote by making them fill out the same information on two separate forms.

The lawsuit charged that California ranks “a dismal 46th in the nation” in its rate of registered voters. More than 5.5 million eligible voters were unregistered as of February 2017, according to state data.

The unexplained question is why those who are too “burdened” to fill out two forms have demonstrated the sense of responsibly required to become well-informed voters.

A January 17 report in the Los Angeles Times noted that Californians who renew their driver's license by mail will soon be able to use that same document to become a voter, after state officials settled the above-cited federal voting rights lawsuit filed last May.

The lawsuit alleged that California was required to incorporate voter registration into forms the state DMV uses to issue a license or update an address. When the agency made changes to its online and paper applications in 2016, it did not include voter registration on license renewals. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit alleged that requiring potential voters to register separately from renewing their licenses violates the 1993 “Motor Voter” law passed by Congress. That law (the National Voter Registration Act of 1993) required state governments to offer voter registration opportunities to any eligible person who applies for or renews a driver’s license or applies for public assistance.

The settlement requires state officials to use a mailed license renewal form “as an application for voter registration” no later than April 30, or 29 days after the New Motor Voter Act, goes into effect.

The political climate in California has changed greatly since Ronald Reagan served as the state’s governor from 1967 through 1975. An important reason for that shift toward the Democratic Party has occurred because of the large number of immigrants from south of the border who have come into the state during the past five decades. If even legal immigrants have increased the influence of the Democratic Party and that party’s implementation of anti-business policies in California, the impact of having illegal aliens added to the Golden State's voter rolls will be all the more devastating.

